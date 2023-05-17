The first rounds of playoff tennis and soccer were happening on Monday and Tuesday.
Playing in Clear Lake, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls tennis team got off on the right foot with a cruise control 5-0 victory over Clear Lake.
In match number two of the regionals, the winner between W-SR and St. Edmond would advance to the next round to play for a berth in the state tournament.
It was a battle throughout the matches, but the Gaels were able to come away with the 5-3 victory over W-SR to end the Go-Hawks’ season.
On Tuesday, the Go-Hawk boys soccer team started their playoff run in Xavier against the Saints.
In the first half, things were back and forth, but Xavier was able to get on the board first with a nice goal and they went into halftime leading 1-0.
W-SR’s defense improved throughout every game this season, but in the second half, the Saints were able to put the nail in the Go-Hawks’ season and went on to win 2-0.
The Go-Hawks closed the season with a 4-12 record.