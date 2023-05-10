WAVERLY- It was the final tune-up before individual district play for the Go-Hawk girls tennis team.
Grace Gaede saw Natalee Hartman in the number one’s match and she would go on to lose 0-2 (3-6, 4-6).
In the number two spot, Maddie Leary dropped her match in a close contest to Michaela Goad 1-2 (6-4, 0-6, 0-1 (3-10)).
Looking to get the Go-Hawks’ first win on the night, Alexis Gielau matched up with Kadia Cole. Gielau would go on to lose to match 1-2 (6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 0-1 (3-10)).
Elizabeth Frerichs was the lone Waverly-Shell Rock player to grab a win and she did that against Chloe Pilcher in a dominant 2-0 (6-2, 6-0) fashion.
In the five’s match, Gemma Beam fell 0-2 (5-7, 2-6) to Kasia Hahn and Natalie Beck lost the number six match to Emma Walton 0-2 (5-7, 6-7).
With the match already decided, Gaede/Frerichs lost to Goad/Hartman in the number one doubles match 0-2 (1-6, 0-6).
Gielau/Leary faced off against Cole/Pilcher and came close, but lost 1-2 (5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-12)).
The Go-Hawks fell 8-1 to a tough Marion squad to end the regular season.