Hot and humid with heat indexes pushing 100 degrees Fahrenheit made the regional tennis tournament in Waverly difficult.
Last Wednesday, the 1A regional tennis tournament was hosted by Waverly-Shell Rock, with six Go-Hawks competing.
The morning opened with Alexis Gielau and Ellie Neuendorf playing at Wartburg College in the singles portion, with games being played to the best of three.
Gielau opened her match with an easy 6-0 set one win over Webster City’s Jordyn Sullivan. Halfway through the second set of the match, the score was nearly even with both players taking the lead throughout. As set two came to a close, it saw Sullivan gain the advantage, and Gielau couldn’t come back and win set three, ending her day early.
At the same time, Neuendorf was playing one court over against Fort Dodge St. Edmond’s Anna Kolacia. Neuendorf opened the game with an easy 6-1 set one win. Things were much of the same through the second set as Neuendorf won handily 6-2 to move on to the quarterfinals.
At W-SR’s high school, the doubles team of Maggie Hart and Maddie Leary took on Webster City’s Joslin Gorley and Kayley Wibholm. The opening set went back and forth between the two teams, but ultimately Gorley and Wibholm took the set set 7-5. Hart and Leary kept things close in set two but couldn’t pull out the win against the higher seeded team.
The other doubles team of Brooke Willis and Grace Gaede saw great success in the day and opened the tournament against Webster City’s Mackenzie Burney and Makaylee Draeger. Willis and Gaede opened set one with a 6-1 win and continued the momentum in set two, closing the match with a 6-2 win to move on to the second round.
Back at the college, Neuendorf took on Iowa Falls-Alden’s Elly Wood, who won her opening match two sets to none. Neuendorf kept things close in set one but dropped the set 4-6. In set two, Wood kept the pressure on and pulled out the win with a score of 6-1, ending Neuendorf’s season.
The final Go-Hawk athletes in the tournament, Willis and Gaede, took on IF-A’s Angelia Sharar and Hailey Bridgewater. Willis and Gaede kept the momentum from the first match and took the the first set 6-0. Things were much the same with W-SR winning the match 6-1 and moving on to the semi-finals and a chance to move on to the state tournament.
In the semis, Willis and Gaede took on the top-ranked Decorah team of Annaliese Skrade and Mara Holland. W-SR dropped set one 6-3. Things were much the same in the second set as Decorah took the set and the match 6-2. Willis and Gaede would go on to play for third place against Webster City’s Joslin Gorley and Kayley Wibholm.
The third-place match saw Willis and Gaede get back to the dominance that they saw earlier in the day. Set one saw a 6-2 win followed by another 6-2 win for the doubles team to take third place.