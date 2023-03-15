WAVERLY- The lady Go-Hawk track and field team took to the track in Waverly at the Wartburg Invite on Tuesday night.
Madison Englin had the fastest 55-meter dash time, crossing the line in 8.08 seconds. Lindi Stevens was close behind with a 9.29, good for 48th place.
In the hurdles, Coryn Eckerman was quick off the line, clocking a time of 10.63. Lusia Borchardt was also in the hurdles and she crossed the line in 11.64.
Englin continued to blaze in the 200 with a 30.20 to finish in 11th place. Stevens finished the race in 35th place with a time of 35.32.
Camryn Buseman cruised to a 17th place finish with a time of 1:12.13 and Hannah Halbach crossed the line in 1:18.96.
In the 800, Abby Elsamiller was just a hair ahead of teammate Ashley Heine with the duo finishing in 29th and 30th place, respectively, with times of 3:34.49 and 3:34.58.
The 1500 saw Jaide Bittinger finish in 25th place with a time of 6:44.82 and Jenna Keller broke her personal record, crossing the line in 6:51.99.
Delilah Kroyman broke in to the top-10 finishers in the high jump with a leap of 4-08.00 to finish in sixth.
Jocelyn Endelman was four inches shorter with a jump of 4-04.00.
In the long jump, Emma Ihnen jumped almost 13 feet, finishing in 20th place with a distance of 12-10.00.
Autumn Kappmeyer was close behind with a jump of 12-06.50.
The relay team of Ihnen, Kappmeyer, Eckerman and Lusia Borchardt finished in 14th place in the 4x200 with a time of 1:59.12.
In the 4x800, the squad of Mimi Jensen, Ashley Heine, Elsamiller and Jocelyn Endelman crossed the line in 13:04.82.
“They ran great,” head coach Jason Milke said. “Indoor sets us up for the season and it is the starting tier that kicks us off for the season. Indoor is really different so we don’t take too much into it. Like the 200 indoor you have to run a full lap instead of half a lap outside. This was a great stepping stone for us.”
This was the second meet as head coach for Milke and the transition was made easier due to the assistant coaches around him.
“It’s been fun,” Milke said. “It’s a change from being an assistant and I have a much more wide variety of questions from the girls instead of just distance and jumping. As the head coach, I get a lot more of the general questions. Keeping Wende [Dawson] on board, there is a wealth of knowledge there so that is a huge help. All my assistant coaches have been a great support for me.”