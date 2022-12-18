Waterloo- The Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team needed two wins to secure the Battle of Waterloo belt on Saturday.
Originally, the round robin championship pod was supposed to have three matches, but was changed to just two matches.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Bettendorf
In the opening match against the Bettendorf Bulldogs, Eva Heise lost by fall in 1:26 to Qendresa Selmani during the 125 lb match.
Lilly Stough got the Go-Hawks on the board with a dominant 46 second fall over Mackenzie Fuglseth to tie the match at 6-6.
The 135 lb bout saw Evie Wagner take on Alexys Peterson. Wagner would go on to lose by fall in 52 seconds as the Bulldogs took the lead back.
Kiara Djoumessi made quick work of Arianna Vesey, winning by fall in just 20 seconds.
Haidyn Snyder and Alli Seegers were able to get back-to-back pins in their matches, winning in 48 and 58 seconds respectively to put the Go-Hawks back on top.
Karissa Oldenburger continued the pin train with a win by fall over Reece Shrader in just over a minute.
Alexis Johnson lost by fall to Delilah Maxfield in the 190 lb bout in 1:14, but Madison Hinrichs made up the points with a win by forfeit.
Going into the lower weight classes, the Go-Hawks led 36-18 and were looking to put Bettendorf away.
After suffering an ankle injury the day before, Amber Hoth battled in the 100 lb match against Illesia Carter, but would go on to lose by fall in 1:15.
In 105 lbs, Macy Tiedt was able to make it to the second period, but would go on to lose to Taylor Strief by fall.
Ashley Heine lost by fall to Emily See in just 30 seconds to put the dual score at 42-36 in favor of the Bulldogs.
In the final match, Brinley Meier needed a win by fall to tie the match up. Meier battled to the third period, but lost to Isabella Giza with just 15 seconds left in the match.
Bettendorf came away with the 48-36 win over the Go-Hawks.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Cedar Falls
With the next match against Cedar Falls starting at 130 lbs, Stough kicked things off with a 1:45 pin over Anna Johnson.
Wagner lost by fall with just one second left in the second period to Lainey Schreck to tie the match at 6-6.
Djoumessi was just one second slower in her second match of the day, winning by fall over Madisen Theel in 21 seconds.
Snyder was able to get a first period pin over McKayla Warren in just under a minute to put the Go-Hawks ahead 18-6.
In the 155 lb match, Seegers lost by fall in 1:55 to Lauren Nicholas.
Oldenburger was looking to extend W-SR's lead and she did just that with a strong win by fall in 2:46 over Rylie Machazel.
Alex Johnson stepped into the 190 lb slot, but lost in just 25 seconds to Emmalee Sharar.
Hinrichs wrestled her first, and only, opponent in the 235 lb match and came away with a win by fall in 1:38 over Briar Ludeman.
At 100 lbs, Hoth lost by fall in the second period to Natalie Blake to put the dual score at 30-24 in favor of W-SR.
Tiedt lost her second match of the day by fall to Lauren Whitt in 3:48.
Doyle lost by fall for the second time, this time to Hope Chiattello in just 27 seconds. The loss put Cedar Falls ahead 36-30.
In 120 lbs, Meier needed a win to keep the Go-Hawks in the running for the belt. Destiny Hoeppner was able to end W-SR's hopes of a tournament win with a win by fall over Meier in just 33 seconds.
Heise closed out the Go-Hawk's tournament with a win by fall with just 9 seconds remaining in the match over Apryl Halsor.
Cedar Falls beat W-SR 48-36 and W-SR ended the day 0-2 and finished in fourth place in the championship pod.