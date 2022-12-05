Banner

Head coach Josh Meier poses with Dan Gable after the Go-Hawks finished in second place.

 Courtesy Photo

Coralville- The Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team made a splash at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, finishing in second place.

Amber Hoth lost her first match in the 100 lb division by fall. Hoth went on to win her next three matches, all by fall, to place ninth.