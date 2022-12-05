Coralville- The Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team made a splash at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, finishing in second place.
Amber Hoth lost her first match in the 100 lb division by fall. Hoth went on to win her next three matches, all by fall, to place ninth.
In 105 lbs, Macy Tied and Abby Doyle both lost their first round matches, both by fall. Tiedt won her next match by fall and Doyle lost hers by fall. Doyle won her first match of the tournament in the next round by fall. Tiedt went 1-1 over her next two matches to finish in 11th place. Doyle lost the 13th place match by an 8-6 decision to place 14th.
In the 115 lb division, Ashley Heine went 1-3 on the day to finish in 23rd after a win by fall in the 23rd place match.
In 120 lb, Brinley Meier went 1-1 in her first two matches, losing by a 7-3 decision and winning by pinning her opponent. Meier won her next two matches by fall to finish in ninth place.
Both Eva Heise and Kyla Foy wrestled in the 125 lb division. Heise started off strong, winning her first two matches with pins. Heise’s first loss came by fall in the third round and she bounced back for a win by fall in the third place match to finish in third. Foy won her first match by fall, but lost her next match by fall. Foy bounced back for back-to-back wins by fall and major decision. Foy lost in the ninth place match by fall to finish the tournament in 10th place.
In 130 lb, Lily Stough was the first champion for the lady Go-Hawks. Stough won her first three matches by fall and in the championship match, Stough won by a close 5-4 decision.
Macie Johnson also wrestled in the 130 lb division. Johnson lost her first match by fall and won her next match by pinning her opponent. Johnson went 0-2 the rest of the way, losing by fall in both matches to finish the day in 20th place.
In 135 lb, Evie Wagner finished the day in 10th place after going 2-2 with her wins by fall.
Kiara Djoumessi was the next champion for the Go-Hawks. Djoumessi won all four of her matches in the 140 lb division by fall to be champion.
W-SR had two wrestlers in the 145 lb division in Alli Seegers and Haidyn Snyder. Both wrestlers won their first matches with pins. Seegers lost her next match by fall and Snyder won her match by fall. The duo both went 1-1 the rest of the way, resulting in Snyder finishing in third place and Seegers finishing in seventh.
Three wrestlers donned the black and gold in the 170 lb division in Karissa Oldenburger, Alexis Johnson and Alex Johnson. Alexis lost her first match by fall, Oldenburger and Alex won their matches by fall. Oldenburger went 2-2 the rest of the tournament and capped her performance off with a pin in the seventh place match. Alexis went 1-1 in her next two matches, winning and losing by fall in those matches. Alex went 0-3 to finish off her day, losing all three matches by fall and finished in 24th place. Alexis won the 21st place match by fall.
In the 235 lb division, Madison Hinrichs finished as the runner-up after going 2-1 on the day. Hinrichs lost by fall in the championship match to finish in second place.
Jacie Koch also wrestled in the 235 lb division and went 2-1, losing by fall and winning by medical forfeit and fall. Koch finished in fifth place.