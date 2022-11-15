Grimes- The Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team, along with host Dallas Center-Grimes, Ankeny and Spencer, had the unique opportunity of wrestling in the first ever sanctioned meet for girls wrestling in Iowa history.
For W-SR head coach, Josh Meier, this was just a matter of time.
“For us it feels like a long time coming,” Meier said. “It is year five for us, but on the other hand when you understand all the planning you feel grateful for the people that put you in this position to make it a sanctioned sport. The numbers in Iowa went from 1000 to 2000 girl wrestlers this year.”
Unlike the past few seasons for the lady Go-Hawk wrestlers, this opening match had much more behind it.
“A lot of them were really nervous,” Meier said. “The first competition of the year always brings the nerves. After the match against Spencer, they calmed down and understood what needed to be done to win against Ankeny.”
In the first match of the year, the Go-Hawks took on Spencer.
In the 115 lbs match, W-SR’s Rylee Yant lost by fall to Kiara Ruiz 1:32 into the match.
Brinley Meier was the first W-SR wrestler to get on the board with an 11-8 decision win over Kailee Spencer in the 120 lb bout.
Eve Heise (125 lbs) and Lilly Stough (130 lbs) both made quick work of their matches, winning by fall 1:16 and 34 seconds into their respective matches.
Spencer’s Shaylle Sutherland was able to win by fall over Evie Wagner in the 135 lb pound match 59 seconds in.
Kiara Djoumessi went uncontested in the 140 lb match to give W-SR an easy six points. Haidyn Snyder followed that up with a fall just 25 seconds into the 145 lb match to give W-SR another six points.
In the 155 lb bout, Alli Seegers lost to Spener’s Leila Kollasch by fall 1:55 into the match. Go-Hawk Karissa Oldenburger won by fall in the 155 lb division 44 seconds into her match.
W-SR’s Alexis Johnson and Madison Hinrichs both lost by fall in the 190 lb and 235 lb matches in less than a minute.
Amber Hoth kept the Go-Hawks in the match, winning by fall over Taneisha Alfaro 46 seconds into the 100 lb match. Alfaro won the next 100 lb match by forfeit.
In the final match against Spencer at 105 lbs, W-SR’s Macy Tiedt lost by fall 1:01 into the match, giving Spencer the 42-39 win.
The lady Go-Hawks had a quick turnaround with a match against Ankeny next.
Roth and Tiedt won the 100 lb and 105 lb matches by forfeit. Meier was the first Go-Hawk to wrestle after the 110 and 115 lb matches were lost by forfeit. Meier lost by fall 1:23 into the match.
Heise made quick work of the 125 lb match, winning by fall 57 seconds into her match.
Stough and Wagner both won by fall in the 130 and 135 lb matches, 2:35 and 3:24 into their respective matches.
In Djoumessi’s first match of the year, she won by fall 1 min into the match. Haidyn Snyder won the 145 lb match by forfeit.
Seegers lost her second match of the day by fall in the 155 lb bout. Karissa Oldenburger, Alexis Johnson and Hinrichs all won by fall in the 170, 190 and 235 lb matches, respectively.
W-SR beat Ankeny 60-24 to finish the day at 1-1 to start the season.
The energy in the gym was palpable and featured a special guest on the KWAY broadcast.
“It was definitely a lot more energy,” Meier said. “Rex Gray [DC-G athletic director] did a lot of great things to get people there. The girls union had six or seven members there. Alli Ragen, who is a two-time world silver medalist, was there and was on the radio calling the matches. The athletics directors union handed out towels that signified the first sanctioned match. There were things there that made it feel big.”
Meier is excited for the future of girls wrestling and what the possibilities may hold.
“The numbers doubled this year,” Meier said. “They have been moving up in the last few years. A lot of the coaches that I’ve talked to have a significant amount of girls that are trying this out for the first time. There are a lot of elementary and middle school girls that have put a lot of time in and the quality of product will continue to get better as the years go on.”
Meier understands the importance of the event on Monday and is proud to be a part of it.
“I am proud to be a part of it all,” Meier said. “To be a part of the first dual as a sanctioned sport. In 2019, we we had the first Iowa girls dual ever against Charles City. To be a part of both is unique that we were the only team that took part in both of those. I am proud to be a Go-Hawk and a leader in girls wrestling in the state of Iowa.”