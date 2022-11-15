Team photos

Waverly-Shell Rock (far right) was a part of the first sanctioned girls wrestling meet along with Dallas-Center Grimes, Spencer and Ankeny.

Grimes- The Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team, along with host Dallas Center-Grimes, Ankeny and Spencer, had the unique opportunity of wrestling in the first ever sanctioned meet for girls wrestling in Iowa history.

For W-SR head coach, Josh Meier, this was just a matter of time.