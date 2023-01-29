Cedar Rapids- With the top four wrestlers qualifying for the state meet next week, the lady Go-Hawks were ready to make a splash.
Amber Hoth (36-8) started off her tournament with two byes and then faced off against Audrey Cummings of Wilton in the quarterfinals. Hoth battled for a 6-4 victory to move to the semifinals.
Wynter Morgan of Marion was waiting for Hoth in the semifinals with an automatic qualifying bid on the line. Hoth cruised to a first round pin to qualify for the state tournament and a possibility of a gold medal.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's Myah Rausch took down Hoth by a close 3-2 decision for Hoth to finish in second place.
Macy Tiedt (28-15) had two byes as well in the 105 pound bracket and faced off against Khloe Bechman of Cedar Rapids Washington. Tiedt was super quick with the pin, winning in just 11 seconds to move to the semifinals.
Tiedt won by fall over Vinton-Shellsburg's Emma Gillen in the second period to automatically qualify for the state meet. Solon's McKenna Rogers was able to take first place with a win by fall over Tiedt in the first period.
Brinley Meier (31-9) represented W-SR in the 120 pound bracket and faced off against Madilyn Eichelberger of Louisa-Muscatine in the quarterfinals. Meier cruised to a win by fall in the first period to advance to the semifinals.
Sammi Isham of East Buchanan was the next wrestler that Meier took down by fall in the first period to move to the finals.
Abigail Meyrer of Pleasant Valley handed Meier her first loss of the tournament by fall in the first period to put Meier in second place and an automatic bid for the state tournament, W-SR's third in five weight classes.
Eva Heise (41-5) got a bye in the first round of the 125 pound bracket and saw Alannah Mahoney of Solon in the second round. Heise rolled to a first round pin, 1:11, to move to the quarterfinals against Kily Castillo of Muscatine.
Against Castillo, Heise won by fall in the first period to advance to the semifinals. Mackenzie Childers of Cedar Rapids Prairie moved Heise to the consolation bracket by taking her down by fall in the second period.
Now battling for either a third or fourth place finish, Heise took down Mahoney in the semifinals of the consolation bracket by fall in 44 seconds. Heise took down Castillo in the third place match by fall in the first period to qualify for the state meet with a third place finish.
Representing 130 pounds for the Go-Hawks was Lilly Stough (42-4). Against Lily Gearheart of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Stough cruised to a win by fall in just 20 seconds to meet Iowa City Liberty's Harper Johnson in the quarterfinals.
Stough took down Johnson in 36 seconds to advance to the semifinals. East Buchanan's Destiny Krum took down Stough by fall in the third period to move Stough to the consolation bracket.
Against Muscatine's Ella Schroeder, Stough rolled to a win by fall in 32 seconds to move to the third place match. Clear Creek-Amana's Kayla Thomas lost by fall to Stough in the first period for Stough to finish in third place and become the fifth Go-Hawk to qualify.
Kiara Djoumessi (43-0) came into the tournament undefeated and continued the win streak against Solon's Alexis Anderson with a win by fall in the first period.
In the quarterfinals, Djoumessi took down Iowa Valley, Marengo's Grace Schlak by fall in 1:18 to advance to the semifinals against Kaydence Boom of Wilton. Djoumessi won by fall in 52 seconds to automatically qualify for the state meet.
With a first place finish still on the line, Djoumessi rose to the challenge with a win by fall over East Buchanan's Andelyn Cabalka in the first period to become W-SR's first Super Regional winner.
In 145 pounds, Haidyn Snyder (38-5) received two byes to start her tournament. Iowa City Liberty's Evelyn Eggleston lost by fall to Snyder in 20 seconds to advance Snyder to the semifinals.
Against East Buchanan's Tayla Stiefel in the semifinals, Snyder won by fall in the second period to qualify for the state tournament.
Now looking for a first place finish, Snyder lost by fall to Emma Peach of Iowa Valley, Marengo in the second period to finish in second place and become W-SR's seventh state qualifier.
Karissa Oldenburger (38-11) lost her first match of the day in the quarterfinals against Marion's Harper Griffin to move her to the consolation bracket.
Needing two wins, Oldenburger started off the consolation bracket with a win by fall over Cedar Rapids Prairie's Luisa Meade in the first period.
The finals saw Oldenburger matched up against Vinton-Shellsburg's Justyce Dominick and Oldenburger cruised to a win by fall in the first period to finish in third place and qualify for the state tournament in 170 pounds.
Madison Hinrichs (37-2) received two byes to start the 235 pound bracket and saw Molly Bramble of Louisa-Muscatine in the semifinals. Hinrichs rolled Bramble en route to a 15 second pin and a finals appearance against Central DeWitt's Averyia Binnion.
In the finals, Hinrichs won by fall in the second period to finish in first place.
The Go-Hawks finished in first place with 254 team points, 13 ahead of second place East Buchanan.
The state tournament will take play Feb. 2 and 3 at Xtreme Arena in Coralville.