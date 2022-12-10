Decorah- The Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team continued its dominance in the early season with a first place finish at the South Winneshiek Invitational.
Amber Hoth (100 lbs)
Amber Hoth started off her day with a loss by fall to Gable Hemann of Osage in the first period.
Hoth bounced back with a quick 28 second pin on Nashua-Plainfield's Sara Babu.
In the third and final match, Hoth grinded out a third period pin on Eva Sebastian from Crestwood to finish the day in second place. Hoth contributed 18 points to the Go-Hawks team score.
Macy Tiedt (105 lbs)
Macy Tiedt received a bye in the first round of the 105 lb weight class. Tiedt was matched up with Oelwein's Merissa Rogers in round two and won by fall in 1:07.
In the semifinals, Tiedt won by fall in the second period over Osage's Alexis Kolbet.
Tiedt was matched up with Sumner-Fredericksburg's Hillary Trainor in the finals. Trainor was able to win by fall over Tiedt with a fall in 1:20. Tiedt racked up 22 points for the Go-Hawks.
Ashley Heine (115 lbs)
Ashley Heine lost her first round match to Osage's Jalynn Goodale by fall in the first period.
Heine won by medical forfeit in the next round of the loser's bracket. Heine was matched up with W-SR's Kiley Homeister-Van Lengen and came away with a first period fall.
Heine got her second pin of the day with another one over Kaylee Wertz from New Hampton/Turkey Valley in 1:23.
In the following round, Heine was pinned in under a minute to move into the fifth place match.
In the fifth place match, Heine was pinned in just 31 seconds to finish the day in sixth place. Heine closed out the day with 12 team points.
Brinley Meier (120 lbs)
Brinley Meier opened the tournament with a bye in the first round. Meier won her first match over Mackenzie Brown by fall in 1:29.
In the semifinals, Meier won by fall again over Odessa Nibbelink from Crestwood in 1:44. Meier lost a close match in the finals to Kadence Pape by a 4-2 decision.
Meier finished the day in second place and had 22 team points.
Eva Heise (125 lbs)
Eva Heise came into the tournament with the number one ranking in the 125 lb division. Heise opened with a quick 23 second pin over Nashua-Plainfield's Makinzey Brannon.
In round two, Heise won by fall in under a minute over Osage's Kaylie Havig in 44 seconds.
The semifinals saw Heise matched up against South Winneshiek's Kaydn Meyer and won by fall in 38 seconds to advance to the finals.
In the finals, Heise beat Crestwood's Chyann Bullerman in the second round to finish in first place.
Heise finished the day by contributing 30 team points.
Lilly Stough (130 lbs)
Lilly Stough also came into the tournament with a number one ranking. Stough received a bye in the first round.
In her first match of the day, Stough was quick with a win by fall in 17 seconds over Melanie Bruesewitz. The semifinals saw Stough matched up with Denver's Chloe Bloker and came away with an 18 second pin.
Stough faced off against Tierny Perkins from Crestwood in the finals and won by fall in the third period to finish in first place. Stough finished the tournament with 28 team points.
Evie Wagner (135 lbs)
Both Evie Wagner and Osage's Annaliese Arciniega both had byes and matched up in the second round. Wagner lost by a close 4-2 decision to move to the loser's bracket.
Wagner began her march to a third place finish and had back-to-back byes before meeting Waukon's Ava Bossom in the third place match. Wagner won by fall in 1:44 to secure the third place finish in the tournament.
Wagner came away with 16 team points by the end of the tournament.
Kiara Djoumessi (140 lbs)
Kiara Djoumessi got back-to-back byes to begin her tournament as the top-seed in 140 lbs.
Djoumessi won by technical fall over South Winn's Maddy Jansen by a score of 17-1 early in the second period.
In the finals against Keira Myers of NH/TV, Djoumessi won by fall in 1:06 to finish in first place with 25.5 team points.
Haidyn Snyder (145 lbs)
Haidyn Snyder was looking for gold as the number one seed and began her day with a fast 16 second pin over Kenzie Prauner.
Snyder followed that up with another quick pin, this time in 39 seconds to advance to the finals.
In the finals, Snyder lost a close 3-1 decision to Ali Russler of NH/TV to finish in second place with 24 team points.
Karissa Oldenburger (170 lbs)
Karissa Oldenburger got a bye in the first round then met teammate Alex Johnson in the second round. Oldenburger won by fall in 21 seconds to advance to the semifinals.
In the semifinals, Oldenburger lost by fall to Waukon's Kloe Hemmersbach by fall in 36 seconds.
Oldenburger jumped over to the loser's side of the bracket and went for the third place title. She took down Waukon's Olivia Bossom by fall in the second period to advance to the third place match.
Oldenburger took down Crestwood's Briana Burke by fall in the third period to finish in third place and 20 team points.
Madison Hinrichs (235 lbs)
Madison Hinrichs opened her day against McKenna Broadhead of Denver and won by fall in 3:17.
In round two, Hinrichs beat Eden Lamborn from N-P by fall in 1:20 to move to the finals.
In the finals, Hinrichs beat Osage's Emma Schipper by fall in just 34 seconds to come away with the gold.
Hinrichs finished the tournament with 26 team points to give W-SR the win with 243.5 team points.