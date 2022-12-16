Waterloo- It was a near perfect day for the lady Go-Hawk wrestlers during the first part of the Battle of Waterloo.
Waverly-Shell Rock faced off against Waterloo East, North Scott and Osage on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Waterloo East
The Go-Hawks only had six wrestlers compete in the first round.
Ashley Heine dropped the first match in 115 pounds to Libby Stocks by fall in just 19 seconds.
Eva Heise was the first Go-Hawk to win a match with a 38 second pin over Ar`Riyanna Bass.
Evie Wagner won by fall in 135 lbs over Kyirah Villegas-Mcmahon in 1:11.
Kiara Djoumessi started off slow but rallied back for a fall in 51 seconds against Alyssa Duckworth at 140 lbs.
In the 155 lb division, Alli Seegers pulled off a win by fall over Farah Labbe in 1:32.
Amber Hoth was the final Go-Hawk to wrestle against the Trojans and made quick work over Armani Jones, pinning Jones in 26 seconds.
Between the pins and the open weight classes for Waterloo East, W-SR won 78-6 to move to the next round.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs North Scott
W-SR got off to a slow start against North Scott. Kiley Homeister-Van Lengen lost in 115 lbs by fall in 48 seconds to Marin Smith.
Heine lost her second match of the day by fall in 45 seconds against Khylie Wainwright.
Brinley Meier put W-SR on the board with a pin in 1:04 over Sierra Metcalf in the 125 lb match.
In 135 lbs, Lilly Stough dominated enroute to a 55 second pin over Harmony hansel.
Djoumessi kept the momentum going with a 14 second pin over Bryn Stephens at 140 lbs.
In 145 lbs, Haidyn Snyder followed Djoumessi with a 19 second pin over Isabel Ordaz-Varisce in the 145 lbs match.
Seegers battled in the 155 lb match against Jorie Hanenburg, but eventually lost by fall in 1:08.
Karissa Oldenburger put W-SR back on the board with a pin in 1:36 over Abby Allen.
Alexis Johnson battled in her match, but fell to Madelyn Rose at the end of the first period.
Madison Hinrichs won her second match of the day in the 235 lbs division by forfeit.
Hoth won her second match of the day by fall in the second period, pinning Jecelyn World in 2:30.
Macy Tiedt followed suit with a pin of her own in the second period of the 105 lb match against Avala Faber.
Abby Doyle closed out the match with a tight 6-4 decision win over Chloe Hundertmark.
The Go-Hawks advanced to the finals with a 57-24 victory over the Lancers.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Osage
Brinley opened up the contest against Osage with a 57 second pin over Zoey Johnson.
Heise continued to rack up the wins by fall with a pin in 1:03 over Melanie Bruesewitz. Stough had the fastest match of the day with an 11 second pin of Kaylie Havig.
Wagner was the first Go-Hawk to lose against Osage, losing by a 5-0 decision to Annaliese Arciniega that was close until the final seconds.
Djoumessi got W-SR back on the board with a 23 second pin over Katelynn Huesbsch. Snyder won by forfeit in the 145 lb division.
Seegers won her first match of the day by fall in the third period over Aubrey Chapman.
Johnson lost by fall in the first minute to Addison Schenker in the 170 lb match.
Oldenburger battled during her match, but lost by a 2-0 decision to Leah Grimm.
Hinrichs won the 235 lb match by fall in 1:04 over Emma Schipper.
Hoth battled for the first two periods of the 100 lb match, but suffered an ankle injury and lost by fall to Alexis Kolbet late in the third period.
Doyle lost by fall to Jalynn Goodale in 1:21 of the 110 lb match.
Heine closed out the Go-Hawks day with a loss by fall in 27 seconds to Maddie Swenson in the 115 lb match.
W-SR was able to edge out a 42-36 win over the Green Devils to win Bracket A and advance to the winners bracket on Saturday.
The Battle of Waterloo is unique in that it is a team based tournament with no personal championships and head coach Josh Meier set a simple goal for the day.
"The theme for today was to go out and fight for your team," Josh said. "If you're behind, don't give up bonus points and if you've got her on their back you better pin her. There was a lot of teamwork."
Going into Saturday, Josh kept it simple.
"We want to get better at battling and fighting for your team."