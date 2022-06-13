Waverly-Shell Rock opened up the Arends/Denner Memorial Tournament with a game against Waterloo East at 10 a.m.
Freshman Nolan Foster was the starting pitcher and immediately began racking up the strikeouts.
He opened the first inning with three straight strikeouts to put the Trojans away quickly and get the Go-Hawks up to bat early.
Carson Graven drew a leadoff walk and got on to second base. Korbyn Dewey scored Graven with a soft single to left field to give the Go-Hawks the early 1-0 lead.
Foster picked up right where he left off in the second inning by getting three more strikeouts, making it six in-a-row for the freshman.
Sam Roose got the second inning going with an RBI double to extend the lead to 2-0. The next two batters got on base for the lead-off hitter Carson Graven. Graven scored the two runners with a single to score the final two runners of the game for the Go-Hawks to push to score to 4-0.
Foster added a strikeout in the third but neither team made any threat on scoring runs.
The fourth inning was much of the same with neither team mounting any type of threat and keeping the score 4-0 Go-Hawks.
In the top of the fifth, Graven led things off with a walk but the Go-Hawks were unable to advance the runner.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Trojans got on the board with an RBI double to left field to make the score 4-1 early in the inning. East had two runners on base with one out but some good defense by W-SR limited the Trojans to just one run.
The inning would be Foster’s last for the day and he finished with nine strikeouts in six innings with a 1.17 ERA.
Tony Hobson came into relief to get the save for W-SR. Hobson would get one strikeout and not allow a run to give the Go-Hawks the 4-1 win in the opening game of the tournament.
In game two of the day, the Go-Hawks took on the Bulldogs from Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Ethan Hennings was the starting pitcher for W-SR in game two and things were rocky from the start.
A single to left field and a bases loaded hit by pitch put the Bulldogs ahead 2-0 with no outs. Another single scored two more runs to go up 4-0. Hennings gave up one final run before being pulled having pitched 1/3 of an inning and giving up five runs.
Ethan Chapin came in with the tall task of getting the Go-Hawks out of the inning with minimal damage. The Bulldogs ended up scoring five more runs with Abram Wrage throwing a runner out at second to help stop the bleeding.
When W-SR got up to bat, they wasted no time in getting runs on the board. Korbyn Dewey hit a deep double to score two runs and make the score 9-2.
Chapin left a runner stranded on second base in the second inning to keep the score the same.
Wrage hit an RBI single to left field to score Dylan Stockdale, who led the inning off with a single to make the score 9-3.
Things stayed quiet in the fourth and fifth innings with neither team able to score any runs. Chapin continued to keep the Bulldogs off the board with two strikeouts in that time.
W-SR started to mount a comeback in the sixth and seventh innings by scoring three more runs but ultimately lost the game 9-6.
The win and loss pushed the Go-Hawks record to 11-5 on the season and they will play next against Forest City on Thursday June 16.