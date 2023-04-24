A Waverly native and a 1996 Waverly-Shell Rock High School alumna has been awarded a prestigious award in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion in the energy industry.
Alycia Ahrens, a senior project engineer for Shell, received the ALLY JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) award on Oct. 26 at the Bell Tower on 34th in Houston. The honor recognizes accomplishments of individuals across the energy industry who are “a force for good who actively works to create a more inclusive and sustainable culture. In our eyes, an ally is a person who not only believes in cultivating more diversity, equity and justice in the workplace but diligently makes that belief into a reality. Allies go above and beyond the call of duty to sponsor and champion change.”
Ahrens said that in collaboration with her colleagues, she helped create a group of ambassadors who promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programming in order to “help our organization understand the value of DEI to the company from the diverse ideas, experiences and talents of the employees while allowing them to be valued and seen as unique individuals.”
Reflecting on the award, Ahrens said that she was delighted to be recognized for work she had been doing quietly, but meaningfully to help change the organizational and industry cultures.
Ahrens, the daughter of Mary Ann of West Des Moines and the late Duane Ahrens, earned a degree in chemical engineering from University of Missouri-Rolla in 2001, where she picked up a minor in psychology as well.
She is currently supporting engineering and construction for Shell’s first facility that converts dairy manure into renewable natural gas.
“The award, to me, means that others are seeing that individuals can make a change in this space and that those changes are making a positive difference in our industry,” she said.