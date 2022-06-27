Waverly-Shell Rock graduate McKenna Sprole certainly fit the qualifications for the Waverly Volunteer Fire Association’s Memorial College Scholarship.
When Waverly’s Volunteer Fire Association put out a call looking for W-SR graduates to award their $500 scholarship to, their requirements were that the graduate have a career interest in fire service, law enforcement, emergency medical services, or public safety or that they have a family member, active or retired, who serves within an emergency responder role.
Not only does Sprole, 18, of Shell Rock, have an interest in pursuing law enforcement as a career, but she fits the family requirement as well; three times over, in fact.
Sprole’s grandfather, Burton Sprole, lived in Allison and spent his life working with the Allison Emergency Medical Services.
Her father, John, began working as a firefighter in Allison until he married McKenna’s mother, Sara, and moved to Shell Rock. He worked for the Shell Rock Fire Department until his passing in 2014. McKenna’s brother, Klayton, is an active firefighter for Shell Rock.
McKenna says that her father’s service motivated her decision to pursue law enforcement.
“He has influenced my choice,” she told Waverly Newspapers in an interview. “He was always such a helpful person, offering a helpful hand. I wanted to make sure I was following in his footsteps and being helpful where I could.”
McKenna found the scholarship on Facebook, after being told about it by a friend of her mother’s who thought that she would be a good fit for it.
McKenna graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock this spring and plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall where she will major in Criminal Justice and Psychology.
McKenna says that her dream job would be to work with the Department of Criminal Investigation or similar investigative agencies with psychology.
“I’ve always been interested in mental health,” McKenna said, “and going through my own experiences, it can be really hard. I want to be that helping hand that people can come to. I want people to know that they can always come to me and be safe in my presence.”