What is the distance from here to the moon and back?
It depends on where “here” is and how one plans to measure it.
For Waverly-Shell Rock prom goers, the distance was measured by a lap in the gym under the beaming gaze of their families and friends.
The lyrical line carried the theme for the 2022 prom on Saturday evening.
Principal Dave Fox held the door open for students and families alike, joshing around with kids and marveling at the celebratory moment in his understated manner.
The stars of the evening, the prom-goers, shined with anticipation.
Many participants drove themselves to the school and some were dropped off by parents.
A golf cart and a hearse were two of the most unusual vehicles delivering the teens to the festive event.
“A hearse?” the principal said in disbelief. “That’s a first.”
Inside the gym, the bleachers were packed and many family groups applauded as their offspring and companion passed by during the ceremony.
It was a gleeful moment for all and a milestone for seniors.
The youngest member of the audience, Renwood Smith, barely 3 weeks old, napped obliviously in his mother’s arms. Mom Hannah and dad Mason Smith both graduated from W-SR and were attending to cheer on Mason’s younger brother.
Couples marched down the gym floor transformed into a decorative stage with props, lights and faint fog coming from a machine, presumably to evoke an ethereal mood.
From time time to time, when a dress would get caught in the decorations on the edge of the gym, a helpful audience member would hurry up, kneel and disentangle the hem to prevent the wearer from tripping.
After the walk, students gathered on the second level of the gym to keep watching the show and cheer on their classmates.
High-heeled shoes were the first casualties of the walk. They were kicked off tired feet almost as soon as the wearers finished the promenade lap.
Everyone had plenty of fun.
It wasn’t exactly from here to the moon and back, but it was certainly a joyful moment worth witnessing.