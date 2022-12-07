The Waverly Shell-Rock High School Band performed its Holiday Concert on Dec. 5 in the High School’s RADA Auditorium. The event featured performances from the concert and symphonic bands, as well as the percussion ensemble and a Christmas Sing-Along. Concert band member Alona Meyer also spoke about her MDA fundraiser.
Entertainment Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
19°
Clear
- Humidity: 86%
- Cloud Coverage: 26%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:27:05 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:48 PM
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
A FragileX Christmas: A party with purpose raises awareness of condition, celebrates Waverly's embrace for Aaron Haugen, people with different abilities
-
UnityPoint to host open house to meet Dr. Jason Gipson
-
Bremer Co. mulls pipeline ordinance, P&Z to hold public hearing Dec. 6
-
Land Snail Coffee Shop: Shell Rock's newest business
-
Board consults experts on sinkhole in Drainage District 5, proposed CO2 pipeline ordinance