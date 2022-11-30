The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Band program will present its annual Holiday Concert on Monday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the RADA Auditorium. Admission is free, and doors will open at 7 p.m.
Three percussion ensembles will perform in addition to the Concert and Symphonic Bands. The percussion ensembles are new additions to the concert program and are under the direction of Alex Lafrenz and Adam Schroeder. As a finale, all student musicians will combine to perform Them Basses, a march that features all the low instruments in the band. These instruments include the trombones, baritones, bass clarinets, bassoons and tubas. The night will finish with everyone participating in Christmas Sing-Along.