Waverly-Shell Rock High School Jazz Band I finished a very successful season with a sixth-place showing at the Iowa Jazz Championships on Tuesday, April 4, on the campus of Iowa State University in Ames.
This is the band’s fourth ever appearance in the Iowa Jazz Championships, and the third time that they’ve placed at the event. The band last appeared at the IJC in 2016, and last placed in 2015.
The Iowa Jazz Championships are by invitation only, and 15 bands are invited from across Iowa in each of the four IHSMA classifications. Twelve schools are given an automatic invitation due to their placement in their respective regional jazz festivals, and the other three are selected as an At Large from a pool of qualified jazz bands.
Waverly-Shell Rock was selected as an At-Large band this year for the first time.
Director Eric Stover remarked, “I was very pleased with the way the band performed in Ames. They’ve shown steady amount improvement all year long. Considering where our program was two years ago due to the pandemic, I’m very happy with where we are. Placing at the Iowa Jazz Championships was icing on the cake. These kids have been wonderful to work with.”
Guitarist Christian Toma and pianist Carter Menken each received an Outstanding Soloist Award. In addition, Carter Menken was named as one of four Outstanding Soloists for the Day in all of Class 3A.
Menken received a plaque and a $150 dollar scholarship to a jazz camp of his choice. This was the third such honor for him this season, as he also won Outstanding Soloist of the Day at the NEIBA Jazz Festival at Independence in March and the Tall Corn Jazz Festival at UNI in February.
In addition to Outstanding Soloist honors, Carter was named to the Class 3A Iowa All State Jazz Band for the second consecutive year. He will perform with jazz musicians from other Class 3A schools throughout Iowa on May 13 in Des Moines. Carter was selected for the All State Jazz Band by audition.
Previously this season, the band placed second at the Triton Jazz Festival in Fort Dodge in January, and also performed at the NIACC Jazz Festival in January and the Tall Corn Jazz Festival at UNI in February.
“This has been the busiest jazz season we’ve had in recent memory,” Stover said. “Three years ago, we had the end of our year taken from us. Two years ago it was about keeping the program going with all of the restrictions we faced for health concerns. Last year was about finding our way back to normal. This year felt like it did five years ago.”
The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Jazz Department will wrap up its jazz season with one more performance, the annual Go-Hawk Jazz Café. The concert will feature Jazz Band II under the direction of Jim Vowels, the jazz awards presentation, and Jazz Band I under the direction of Eric Stover. This year’s Jazz Café will be on Sat., April 22, at 7 p.m. in the McCaskey Lyceum on the campus of Wartburg College.
The concert is free and open to the public.