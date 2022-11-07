Waverly-Shell Rock High School students will perform their version of the hit musical “Mamma Mia” Nov. 11-13.
Based on the catchy tunes of the Swedish pop group ABBA, Mamma Mia is a “jukebox musical” that tells the story of a single mother on a Greek island who is preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of two old friends.
More than 85 high school students are involved in the production.
Show times are Nov. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Reserved-seating tickets are now for sale at www.showtix4u.com—search on Waverly-Shell Rock. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.