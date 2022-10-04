Waverly-Shell Rock has hired their most recent coaches, pending board approval, in Blake Yanda and Kim Meyer for the bowling and softball teams.
Yanda graduated from Fairfield high school 1988 and has been bowling his entire life.
"I started bowling when I was 2," Yanda said. "My dad was a bowler and he started to teach me how to bowl as soon as I could walk basically. We didn't have a high school team so I bowled in the junior and senior leagues while in high school. Bowling really wasn't a thing in college outside of Wichita State but I wasn't quite good enough to go there."
Yanda has been the assistant on the W-SR bowling team for the past few years and brings both experience with the school program and the players. Question marks have rose recently about the future of the bowling program at W-SR and Yanda is hoping to end those.
"I am hoping to bring stability to the program," Yanda said. "I was an assistant for a few years under Matt and Karen. I want to keep the team here in Waverly. I also want to bring some leadership and make sure these kids are working as a team."
While Waverly still does not have a bowling alley, the team will continue to practice at Maple or Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo and home meets will be there as well. Yanda is looking forward to the challenge of coaching the young athletes to be the best bowlers that they can be.
"I am looking forward to the opportunity to get back to coaching and working with the kids to develop their skills," Yanda said. "You can do bowling your whole life so I want to teach them the skills to do that. I think that bowling brings the opportunity to give the kids an option to play sports if they don't want to basketball or wrestling during the Winter."
The softball team is gaining a coach with a lot of winning experience in Meyer. Meyer graduated from Clarksville in 2013 then played softball at Wartburg College where she was a pitcher out outfielder until her graduation in 2017.
Meyer was an assistant for Clarksville from 2015 until this past season where she saw the team win the state title in 2020 as well as runners-up in 2017 and 2019 and a state tournament birth in 2021.
"I think what was a lot our team success was our team culture in Clarksville," Meyer said. "I want to build relationships with the girls, trust as well as expectations of what the coaching staff is looking for from them. I also want to make it fun and enjoyable for the girls."
Meyer is currently a teacher at Clarksville, teaching special ed and is going to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
The Go-Hawks are coming off a tough 2021-2022 season that saw them go 7-18. Meyer is hoping that she can bring in some of the strong culture that was there during her time at Clarksville.
"I think that building the strong team culture will kick start the winning," Meyer said. "Building the relationships and positive mindsets is the main focus for myself and the winning will follow that."
Athletic director, Greg Bodensteiner, has expereince working with Yanda and has a good feeling about the future of the bowling program.
"Blake comes to us with experience as a coach at W-SR," Bodensteiner said. "he also has head coaching experience at Waterloo Columbus. I am excited to see what he does with the bowling team this coming year."
The head softball coaching position saw many canididates but Meyer's experience set her apart from the others.
"We felt really fortunate because we had a couple of qualified candidates," Bodensteiner said. "We feel really good about Kim and her experience with working with her pitchers. We are really excited about her experience in rebuilding a program with her experience at Wartburg and what she has done with her time at Clarksville."