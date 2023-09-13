The W-SR 50-Plus Reunion was held Saturday, Sept. 9. Classes from 1941 through 1973 were in attendance. For those who have not had the opportunity to attend this annual event, it requires months of preparation and planning to bring all the components together. It would lose its sparkle if it weren't for the contributions of students and faculty of the Waverly-Shell Rock High School and BSA Troop 90 Scout Color Guard.
After the social meet and greet the W-SR High School Band welcomed the attendees to the program with music to entertain.
The Color Guard presented the flag followed by the band playing the national anthem and the W-SR Loyalty Song. Both of these outstanding groups have given their time and talents at this event for many years and those attending look forward to their presence. This year W-SR athletes contributed their time and energy to help put up and take down tables and chairs for the 200-plus attending this annual event. These tasks were presented with smiles and positive attitudes. The W-SR team spirit and strength in service and good deeds are alive and well.
Waverly-Shell Rock You! Rah! Rah! Rah!