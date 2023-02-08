It was finally time to celebrate the two championship wrestling teams on Tuesday night.
Nate Snyder, Haidyn’s dad and KWAY announcer for the tournament, spoke on behalf of the senior parents and gave insight on what Go-Hawk wrestling was about.
“What is Go-Hawk wrestling?” Nate asked. “It’s toughness, determination, expectations and standards. Every wrestler will feel the pressure of the Go-Hawk expectations and standards. Those things apply for both the girls and boys. We are thankful for our Go-Hawk experience and community.”
Nate also gave some insight on what made the team special and moments from the state tournament that stood out to him.
“This team won just about everything,” Nate said. “The only thing they lost was the Battle of Waterloo and that was good because it gave them something to strive for. They bonded throughout the year and the most evidence of the girls becoming a team was Brinley [Meier] cheering on Eva [Heise] during her blood round matchup.”
In his closing remarks, Nate gave the girls a challenge.
“You have furthered the sport of girls wrestling,” Nate said. “I want to challenge you to encourage more girls to come out. Tell them about your experience this season and get them to come out for wrestling.”
Head coach Josh Meier spoke next and gave some insight from the regional tournament and then from the state tournament.
“Our regional was the toughest in the state of Iowa,” Meier said. “We went out and won that. We never talked about it being the fifth [straight] when we got to state. We talked about going out there and doing our best. We got to Friday morning and that was the talk that we had.”
The Go-Hawks got some tough seeding in the respective weight classes, but to Meier, that didn’t matter at all.
“I’ve learned to not worry about the seeding,” Meier said. “Whoever is out in front of you, you went out and wrestled them. We try to give the girls the best opportunity by giving them a game plan and they went out and executed that game plan.”
In his final remarks, Meier told his girls how proud of them he was.
“I’m extremely proud of these girls,” Meier said. “They were committed and they had faith in us. That was the biggest thing. Eric [Whitcome] and I talked about that we hoped a team with a real name would win the state title unlike a team like Racoon River that took people from six schools and we did that.”
After the girls exited the stage, head boys coach, Eric Whitcome, got on the stage and talked about postseason wrestling.
“You can feel it when the spirit's in the right spot,” Whitcome said. “I could feel that these kids were ready for postseason wrestling and they went out and showed that.”
At the seeding meeting after the qualifier, Whitcome gave his case on why the Go-Hawks should’ve been ranked higher than third.
“Everyone at the school was talking about us being the three seed,” Whitcome said. “The girls team got talking about it, then the boys basketball team was talking about it and it was just perfect. All I had to do was to keep throwing gas on the flames to light them up.”
Going into the finals against Southeast Polk, Whitcome had to have tough conversations with his wrestlers about what their role would be in the upcoming match. Included in that was conversations about the manner that certain wrestlers would have to lose to keep W-SR in the running.
“It’s the hardest conversation a coach has with an athlete,” Whitcome said. “I never want to plant a seed of doubt in these kids’ head, but I told them that they would be in a tough spot where they were going to be outmatched. Every kid accepted their responsibility and brought the energy.”
Before ending the ceremony, Whitcome talked about the legacy that the Go-Hawks have created.
“These kids have created a legacy to last a lifetime,” Whitcome said. “The team is committed to the team and each other. I’m super proud of that and what they’ve done. We’ve gone through things this year that maybe we didn’t have to in the past and that’s what has made them so good.”