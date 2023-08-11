On Thursday night in Rada Auditorium, around 40 Go-Hawk athletes and coaches lined the seats to listen to Greg Berge discuss leadership and culture with them.
Berge has been a principal at Lake City High School in Lake City, Minnesota for the last 18 years and he is also a successful boys basketball coach that has won their conference for nine straight years.
He also has a weekly newsletter that has over 7,000 readers, four short books about culture and leadership and Berge just finished a leadership tool that schools can purchase for their coaches.
The importance of bringing someone in to help Waverly-Shell Rock with their culture as a school was meaningful for athletic director Greg Bodensteiner.
"I think the biggest thing was that we are trying to create a team culture between all of our activities," Greg said. "A community that's all about Waverly-Shell Rock and that cares about each other. It was also a great opportunity for our coaches to pick up some skills and add some knowledge about how to add culture and leadership to their teams that will benefit us in the long run as well."
The seminar opened with Berge explaining the 'Bad Apple' study and how impactful one toxic person can be to a workplace or team. During the study, productivity rates went down 30-40% consistently and the traits of the bad apple transferred to others.
During the session with the athletes, Berge had them do multiple activities like sharing what the best and worst team culture that they had been a part of, a word activity with one person in the group portraying a bad apple personality and asking open-ended questions to each other.
"The art of teaching culture is simplifying it," Berge said. "I tell my athletes three things: Culture is what you allow, what you emphasize and culture is every day. If you allow others to be late every day, then that shows it's ok.
"I try to emphasize three things to my athletes as well and if I do that, that's what the culture becomes. When the coaches don't keep up the energy or the goals that they set at the beginning of the season, then it loses the culture as well."
Throughout the rest of the sessions, Berge emphasized the importance of the leaders being the gatekeepers for the coaches.
"I want you guys to lead the team in touches," Berge said. "High fives, fist bumps and pats on the back. You guys will raise the ceiling of your programs with how you perform as gatekeepers."
To close, Berge mentioned mudita, a Sanskrit word that has no direct english translation, but means joy or pleasure in seeing others succeed on your team.
"My biggest takeaway is how much everyone's role really matters," junior Wesley Hubbard said. "You may not be a significant player, but you still need to thrive in that role, because it does matter. You see it more as you move up classes."
For senior Brenna Bodensteiner, getting more people involved on the basketball court and building leadership and culture will be a keystone of her season.
"I for sure want to use those tools to get more people involved," Brenna said. "We also talked about negatives today, and I want to eliminate those and build some leadership at the senior level, and getting the younger players to understand that to build culture."
At the coaching level, Greg learned a lot about thinking about culture in his team, girls basketball, and how he can influence that as a coach.
"I think the biggest takeaway for me from Thursday was how do we think about culture within your program," Greg said. "You know, what are the factors in that and how do I influence those things as a head coach, but it comes down to that we need to train our leaders, which are our student athletes, and how they can build a culture that they want within their program."
Hubbard's main sport that he's involved in is golf, a very individualized sport with a team aspect to it. Building a team culture in an individual sport is difficult, but Hubbard is going to try with a few different options.
"Golf is harder I would say to continue to get with others, but I could do it more in practice," Hubbard said. "You know, maybe playing my rounds with players that might be lower on the roster or just interacting with them and making sure that they are having fun, because that's what high school sports are about."