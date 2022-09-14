While most schools kick off their homecoming week with a powderpuff football game, with the girls playing a flag football game, Waverly-Shell Rock has created a unique tradition.
On the Sunday night of homecoming week, the students and facility congregate on the softball field for a friendly kickball tournament.
“We used to do powder puff football then we had to make a change so we asked the kids what they wanted,” student council advisor Jason Milke said. “They wanted to do kickball and originally it was only the students but they decided that the champions play the teacher team.”
The student champions have to win two game before taking on the teachers. It starts off with the freshman playing the sophomores and the juniors taking on the seniors. The winners of the two games will play and the winner of that game has the opportunity to take on the teachers’ team.
The kickball game will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday night on the softball field.
The theme this year is Ancient Greece and according to Milke, there will be dress up days around that theme.
On Monday night, there will be a parade going from the W-SR middle school down to the high school where the coronation will be. The parade is shorter than in other towns but that is calculated.
“We don’t want to take up too much of the street parking,” Milke said. “It is about the student body. This year we put out an application for the community to be apart of it. We try to keep it short so that it is about the students plus it is a Monday night so we don’t want to keep people out there too long.”
While the week centers around the football game on Friday night and the dance that follows on Saturday, it is also an opportunity for teachers to relax a little during the week.
“Seeing kids getting dressed up for the dress up days makes me excited,” Milke said. “On Friday we are going to have food trucks out for students and the community to come out and buy food there.”
The food truck idea started last year as a mini tailgate before the big game. Some people will stay just for a little bit while others will stay until the freshman game at 5 p.m.
The parade will start at 7:15 on Monday night followed by the coronation of the homecoming king and queen on the football field.
The homecoming court includes: Camryn Buseman, Dylan Stockdale, Elizabeth Frerichs, McCrae Hagarty, Nora Graening, Zach Cummer, Ellie Thompson, Asa Newsom, Anna Stromberg, Ryder Block, Paige Hendricks, Carson Reznicek, Rebecca Zheng, Tony Hobson, Grace Gaede and George Kramer.