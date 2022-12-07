Waverly- 245 of Iowa’s girl wrestlers flocked to Waverly-Shell Rock High School Tuesday night.
Waverly-Shell Rock
Amber Hoth (100 lb)
Amber Hoth started out her Go-Hawk Invitational with a quick 16 second fall win in the first round.
In round two, Hoth lost by a tight 9-7 decision to Batavia’s Lily Enos.
In the third place matchup, Hoth was able to take down Crestwood’s Eva Sebastian by fall in just 30 seconds to take third.
Macy Tiedt (105 lbs)
Macy Tiedt kicked off her tournament with a fast 37 second win by fall over Osage’s Alexis Kolbet.
Tiedt won her next round by a 10-5 decision over Cedar Falls’ Natalie Blake.
In the round of four, Tiedt lost by fall in the second period to Kara Kennedy from Crestwood.
Tiedt was able to win by fall over Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Delaney Youngblut to take third place in the weight class.
Abby Doyle (105 lbs)
Abby Doyle was granted a bye in the first round of 105 lbs, but would go on to lose by fall to S-F’s Hillary Trainor in the second round.
In the knockout round, Doyle also lost by fall to Alexis Kolbet in 2 minutes to end her tournament 0-2.
Ashley Heine (115 lbs)
Ashley Heine lost her first round matchup against Oelwein’s Bailee Craun by fall in 1 minute and 3 seconds.
After advancing to the losers side of the bracket, Heine lost by fall again, this time to Kaylan Riley from Cedar Falls.
Brinley Meier (120 lbs)
Brinley Meier kicked off her tournament with a bang, winning by fall in 2 minutes over Fort Dodge’s Delaney O’Conner.
In round two, Brinley made quick work of New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Zoey Dreckman, winning by fall just 34 seconds into the match.
In the round of four, Brinley won by fall yet again, this time over Mia Ahrendsen from Cedar Falls in 26 seconds.
Brinley was matched up against Kadence Pape from MFL MarMac in the finals of 120 lbs. Pape was able to win by fall in 2:57, giving Brinley the second place finish.
Eva Heise (125 lbs)
Eva Heise made quick work of Fort Dodge’s Jade Flatgard in the first round, winning by fall in 32 seconds.
In the second round, Heise won by fall in 20 seconds over Osage’s Lia Wagner.
The semifinals saw Heise take on Chyann Bullerman-Yu from Crestwood. Heise was able to tough out an 8-4 decision win to advance to the finals.
In the finals, Apryl Halsor of Cedar Falls pinned Heise to give Heise the second place finish in the bracket.
Lily Stough (130 lbs)
Lily Stough made quick work of Fort Dodge’s Hailey Vogel, pinning Vogel in just 58 seconds to advance to the next round.
Against Melain Bruesewitz from Osage, Stough one-upped herself with a 48 second pin.
The semifinals saw Stough take down Tierney Perkins from Crestwood by a 5-1 decision to advance to the final round.
Stough was unable to bring home the gold in the final round, losing by an 8-4 decision over Center Point-Urbana’s Lyni Gusick to finish second.
Evie Wagner (135 lbs)
Evie Wagner had to battle throughout her first round matchup against Amelia Howell from Batavia and win by fall 2:52 into the match.
In the second round, Wagner lost by fall late in the second period to Osage’s Annaliese Arciniega.
In the loser’s bracket, Wagner lost her first matchup to Denver’s Tyanna Teetzen by a 13-2 major decision.
Alli Seegers (145 lbs)
Alli Seegers lost her first round matchup against Moorea Brown from CP-U, getting pinned in just 40 seconds.
In the loser’s bracket, Seegers won her only match of the day, pinning McKayla Silbaugh of Boone in 1:35.
The next round saw Seegers lose to McKayla Warren of Cedar Falls by fall in the third period.
Haidyn Snyder (145 lbs)
In the first round against Kaitlyn Burgin of West Fork, Sheffield, Haidyn Snyder began her race for gold with a pin 1:32 into the match.
The second round was no different for Snyder as she won by fall over Warren in 1:03.
In the semifinals, Snyder made quick work of Havan Griffith from Independence with a 59 second pin.
Gold wasn’t in the cards for Snyder though, as Brown took home gold with a 52 second win by fall in the finals.
Karissa Oldenburger (170 lbs)
Karissa Oldenburger had a battle on her hands in the first round, but came away victorious over Aleah Eichenberger of NH/TV by fall.
Kestiny Kolheim was able to pin Oldenburger in the second round in 3:21.
Now going for fifth place, Oldenburger was able to come away with a pin in 3:13 over teammate Alexis Johnson.
Oldenburger won by fall in 59 seconds over Gina Schmit of WF, S in the next round.
In the fifth place match, which was a rematch of the first round, Oldenburger lost by fall to Eichenberger in 3:20.
Alexis Johnson (170 lbs)
Alexis Johnson lost her first round matchup to Izzy Strickert of Independence by fall in 2:25.
Alexis received a bye in the loser’s bracket and was matched up with teammate Oldenburger. Oldenburger was able to come away with a pin in 3:13 to end Alexis’ day.
Alex Johnson (170B)
Wrestling in the Round Robin B division, Alex Johnson won her first match over Cedar Falls’ Brenna O’Connell by a 6-3 decision.
Round two saw Alex win again, this time by pinning Kyle Sulley of Osage in just 56 seconds.
Now wrestling for first place, Alex was matched up with Savannah Baldus of Charles City. Baldus was able to pin Alex in the third round, putting Alex in second place.
Madison Hinrichs (235 lbs)
Madison Hinrichs was hoping to be W-SR’s first champion of the day and won by fall over Briar Ludeman in the first round.
In round two, Hinrichs continued to win, pinning SueSue Paw of Batavia in the third round.
In the finals, Hinrichs was matched up against teammate Jacie Koch. Hinrichs was able to win by a 1-0 decision to take home the gold.
Jacie Koch (235 lbs)
Koch was able to take down Clara Carpenter, winning with a third round pin.
Against Emma Schipper, Koch made quick work, pinning Schipper in just 56 seconds.
In the finals, Koch was matched up against teammate Hinrichs. Hinrichs was able to win by a 1-0 decision to put Koch in second place.
Denver
Jules Neubauer (110 lbs)
Jules Neubauer received a bye in her first round and in her second round match, Ryley Hartman of Oelwein won by fall in 55 seconds.
Against Kyia Roths in the loser’s bracket, Roths was able to come away with a pin in 1:32, ending Neubauer’s day.
Maddie Johnson (135 lbs)
Maddie Johnson was matched up with Leslie Graves from North Fayette Valley in the first round. Graves came away with the tight 4-3 decision win.
In the loser’s bracket, Johnson lost to Lainey Schreck of Cedar Falls by fall in 26 seconds.
Chloe Bloker (135B)
Chloe Bloker was in the B division of the 135 lb group. In her first match, Bloker won by fall in 1:33.
In round two, Bloker continued to dominate, winning by fall again in 1:05.
In the finals, Bloker won by medical forfeit over Olivia Olsen to take first place.
McKenna Broadhead (235 lbs)
In 235 lbs, McKenna Broadhead lost her first round match against Paw by fall in the third period.
In the loser’s bracket, Broadhead won her match by fall in 4:40.
Broadhead would lose her next match by fall in just 49 seconds to end her day.