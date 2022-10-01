Waverly- Nearly 800 runners from three states split into two divisions flocked to Waverly for the annual Steve Johnson Invitational at Wartburg College.
Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock both raced in the grey division which ran in the afternoon.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Waverly- Nearly 800 runners from three states split into two divisions flocked to Waverly for the annual Steve Johnson Invitational at Wartburg College.
Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock both raced in the grey division which ran in the afternoon.
Avery Trunkhill was the first area finisher with a 27th place finish and a personal record time of 19:44.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Sydney Bochmann finished the race in 61st place running a time 20:37.
Reeve Ristau and Hailey Homan crossed back-to-back in 72nd and 73rd place. Ristau ran the race in 20:47 and Homan ran a season best time of 20:48.
Cyclone Laci Even was just four places behind Homan, finishing in 77th place. Even ran a season best time of 20:54.
Anna Mulert rounded out the top-five finishers for Denver with an 86th place finish. Mulert crossed the line with a season best time of 21:06.
The Go-Hawks next finisher was Emma Smith who crossed the line in 108th place with a time of 21:39. Ramey Dahlquist was eight spots behind Smith, crossing 116th. Dahlquist finished the race in 21:52.
Jailyn Kent ran a personal record time of 22:04 on the way to a 127th place finish. Brenna Bodensteiner was the fifth finisher for the Go-Hawks in 144th place with a time of 22:24.
Denver took 12th place with 315 team points and W-SR was 20th with 509 team points.
In his final home race, W-SR's Caleb Hoins went out in style with a 70th place finish that saw him break his personal record with a time of 17:01.
Denver's Neal Pinter also broke his personal record on the way to an 87th place finish. Pinter ran the race in 17:12. Jack Mulert was just six places behind Pinter in 93rd place with a time of 17:22.
Max Schwandt was two spots behind Mulert crossing the line in 95th place with a personal record time of 17:23.
Caden Kueker was also running his final race in Waverly and finished in 119th place. Kueker ran a time of 17:38.
Denver's Talan LaFrentz ran a season best time of 18:09 for a 146th place finish.
Marshall Meyer, W-SR's final senior, ran a personal record time of 18:12 for a 149th place finish.
Gabe Swales rounded out the top-five finishers for Denver with a personal record time of 18:14 on his way to a 153rd finish.
Austin Soldwisch and Gavin Barry rounded out the top-five racers for the Go-Hawks with 163rd and 191st place finishes. The duo ran times of 18:27 and 19:14 respectively.
Denver finished in 19th place with 513 team points and W-SR finished in 21st with 590 team points.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Mainly sunny. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.