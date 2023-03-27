On Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m., the Wartburg Jazz Knightliters and the Waverly-Shell Rock Jazz II will share a concert. This will be the second time these ensembles have shared a concert in as many years and will be held in the W-SR Middle School auditorium.
Jazz II contains 22 high school band members from grades 9-12 and is directed by Jim Vowels. The Knightliters are directed by Luke Sanders who is in his third year of teaching applied guitar at Wartburg College and holds the same position at Luther College.
This concert will also feature a jazz fusion/electronic ensemble from Iowa City called Wave Cage. This quartet features Jarrett Purdy on piano, Ryan Garmoe on trumpet, Nolan Schroeder on sax and Chris Jensen on drum. Their debut project, The Portrait EP, has been described as “engaging, atmospheric, beautifully produced, ambitious and even humorous” by Little Village Magazine and the River Cities’ Reader.