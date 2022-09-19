Marsh

The Go-Hawk offense looks to the sideline for a play.

 Photo from Tony Hobson /

West Delaware- The Go-Hawks flexed their ability to be more than just a run team against West Delaware on Friday in Waverly-Shell Rock’s 42-7 win.

W-SR’s defense continued their season-long dominance by forcing a turnover on downs from West Delaware on the Go-Hawk 19-yard line on the first drive of the game.