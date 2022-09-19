West Delaware- The Go-Hawks flexed their ability to be more than just a run team against West Delaware on Friday in Waverly-Shell Rock’s 42-7 win.
W-SR’s defense continued their season-long dominance by forcing a turnover on downs from West Delaware on the Go-Hawk 19-yard line on the first drive of the game.
After both teams punted, W-SR got the ball back at their own 22-yard line. Senior Cole Marsh led the team down the field and ended the drive with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Asa Newsom. After a Simon Ott extra point, W-SR took a 7-0 lead with 3:44 left in the first quarter.
On the following Hawk possession, Dylan Stockdale recovered his first fumble of the night after one play.
The fumble allowed W-SR to move down the field and McCrae Hagarty plunged the ball in from 1-yard out after a three play drive. Ott made the extra point to give the Go-Hawks the 14-0 lead with 2:25 left in the first.
The two teams traded punts to start the second quarter. Sam Roose was able to get his hands on an interception for the second Go-Hawk takeaway of the game.
After two more punts, W-SR got the ball back and drove down the field. The Go-Hawks gained 20 yards on the previous two plays then Hagarty exploded for a 25-yard touchdown run for his second of the night. Ott drilled the third extra point to give W-SR the 21-0 lead with 24 seconds left in the half.
On the second half opening kickoff, Newsom found the edge and was able to return the kick 79 yards for a touchdown to give the Go-Hawks the 28-0 advantage.
On the ensuing kickoff to West Delaware, Stockdale recovered his second fumble to give W-SR the ball right back. The Go-Hawks moved the ball 48 yards before losing a fumble.
The Hawks and Go-Hawks traded punts on the next two drives. The Go-Hawk defense stood strong at midfield to force a turnover on downs.
W-SR put the game out of reach with Marsh’s second touchdown pass, this time to Robert Poyner for 5 yards. The extra point gave W-SR the 35-0 lead with 1:34 left in the third quarter.
On West Delaware’s final drive of the third quarter, W-SR held them to another turnover on downs to get the ball back at their own 33-yard line. To end the drive, Poyner got his second touchdown of the game, this time an 11-yard rush to give the Go-Hawks a 42-0 lead in the final quarter.
The Hawks finally found the endzone for the first time with 38 seconds left in the game on a 54-yard rush.
The Go-Hawks kneeled the ball to end the game with a 42-7 win.
Waverly-Shell Rock............ 14 7 14 7 – 42
West Delaware…................ 0 0 0 7 – 7