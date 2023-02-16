Des Moines- The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team was looking to send as many wrestlers to the next round as possible.
Ryker Graff (33-7) worked methodically against Carlisle's Aiden Serrano and came away with a 4-1 decision and qualify for the semifinals on Friday.
Alex Hornyak (28-15) started his consolation bracket march with a win by fall over Dubuque Senior's Mason Besler. In round three, Hornyak's tournament ended with a 5-2 decision loss to Ankeny's JJ Maihan.
Going against Bettendorf's Jayce Luna, Zane Behrends (23-15) lost the quarterfinal matchup by a 16-6 major decision to shift him to the consolation bracket.
At 138 pounds, Ryder Block (43-0) rolled Ankeny Centennial's Isaac Bruhl on his way to a 23-7 tech fall win to become the second Go-Hawk to make it to the semifinals.
Bas Diaz (44-2) secured a podium finish with a win by fall over Waukee's Wesley Anderson in the third period.
At 152 pounds, Ethan Bibler (31-15) lost against Ankeny's Jace Anderson by a 7-1 decision to move himself to the consolation bracket.
Danny Diaz (22-0) kept his perfect record alive with a 9-1 major decision win over Urbandale's Gabe Carver.
Danny has only been wrestling for the past couple of seasons and this is his first coming from Flordia.
"The difference isn't too bad," Danny said. "I've only been wrestling for two-and-a-half years. I was focused more on Jui-Jitsu and Judo my freshman year in Florida. Last year was my first full season and I fell short. This year is my year."
Danny, along with his cousin Bas, both qualified for the semifinals and two state championships for the Diaz's is in the cards.
"It feels amazing," Danny said. "I know we are both going to win the state title and I just can't wait to celebrate with my cousin."
At 170 pounds, Zander Wedemeier (27-15) won in the second consolation round over Iowa City, Liberty's Gavin Benton, but he would go on to lose by a 6-4 decision to Epworth, Western Dubuque's Drew Burds to end his tournament.
Cole Thompson (24-21) saw his tournament end at the hands of Dowling Catholic's Evan Pollard by a 6-0 decision.
At 195 pounds, McCrae Hagarty (42-2) reaggravated his shoulder injury and faced Carlisle's Jes Krcil with practically one arm. Hagarty would muscle out a 7-2 decision victory to make it to the semis.
Caden Wetherell (32-8) cruised to a 9-1 major decision win over Ankeny Centennial's Mitchell Grider and he followed that up with a win by fall over Valley's Jacob Mohler in the third period.
Jake Walker (41-4) capped off the night with a win by fall over Pleasant Valley's Joseph VanWetzinga in the first period.
Overall, the Go-Hawks will be sending six to the semifinals and have nine still in the tournament.
W-SR is starting to pull away for the team title, leading with 101 points, 15 ahead of second place Southeast Polk.