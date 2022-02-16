DES MOINES – It was business as usual for the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team for the Iowa state dual tournament, but Nashua-Plainfield found a rocky road Wednesday.
The Go-Hawks, seeded No. 1 in Class 3A, breezed by Johnston, 64-12, and then took out Linn-Mar, 57-15, to make Wednesday night’s duals championship bout with Southeast Polk.
However, the Huskies, seeded No. 4 in Class 1A, struggled during their upper weights. Both of their first two duals came down to the final bouts, but pins determined them, as Logan-Magnolia won, 41-40, in the opening round, and Emmetsburg took the consolation semifinal, 43-32.
The Go-Hawks made quick work of their two opponents in the first session of the day. They earned bonus points on 11 of their 12 victories in the dual with Johnston, including a forfeit. They recorded seven pins, a technical fall and two major decisions over the Dragons.
In the Linn-Mar bout, most of the regular line-up earned extra markers, with four sticks, a tech and two majors, with Caden Langreck getting a 5-4 decision over Grant Boddicker at 152. The Lions forfeited their three top weights as well.
Linn-Mar did earn two pins and a decision. After Kane Naaktegenboren earned a fall at 132 in 2:34, the Go-Hawks lost a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
W-SR coach Eric Whitcome said his squad wrestled “fine.”
“The guys who had the opportunity to compete, I thought they did a good job,” Whitcome said. “We wrestled a lot of guys we weren’t planning on wrestling.
“I thought for the most part, the guys that have gotten to wrestle, they’ve done a good job.”
In the 1A first round, the Huskies and Panthers traded pins at 220, 285, 106 and 113 before Garret Rinken started a four-win run with a pin at 120 in 2:48 over Jacob Downey. Then Kendrick Huck stuck Kai Carrit at 1:32, Kaden Wilken earned a 15-5 major over Tarick Rowe, and Trey Nelson stopped Harley Christensen in 1:47.
However, L-M grabbed the next four bouts, three by pin and one by technical fall, to grab a 35-34 advantage. Tate White, at 182, put Avery Zehner on his back in 49 seconds to put the Huskies in front, 40-35, but Dylan Oviatt closed out the dual when he stuck Jackson Zwanziger in 1:58 at 195 to give the Panthers the victory.
During the consolation semifinal, the Huskies grabbed a 20-6 advantage with a tech by Jayden Rinken, a 12-9 decision by Nic Brase, and pins by Garret Rinken and Huck. N-P and the E-Hawks then traded wins until 160, when Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson-Brown stated a five-match string with four pins, including a 47-second fall by Matthew Wirtz at 195 over Zwanziger to put the E-Hawks ahead.
Then at 220, Landon Pratt had a chance to give the Huskies the win near the end of the first period, but time ran out before he could pin Tyler Stokes. Then just 29 seconds into the second, Stokes put Pratt onto his shoulders for the win.
Huskies coach Al Frost was not happy with his team’s performance in the early session.
“It was very disappointing,” Frost said. “We had that first dual, we had every opportunity, and we’re not seizing opportunities.
“We’re giving up too many bonus points. That first dual against Logan, that pin just destroyed us. We tried to regroup here, I don’t know if we’re regrouping very well. These guys are going to have to decide how they want to finish the day out, how they want to finish the season out and things like that.”
The seventh-place bout was underway at press time, while the championship match occurred after press time. Read full results online at waverlynewspapers.com and in the special state wrestling section in Tuesday’s Bremer County Independent.
CLASS 1A
FIRST ROUND
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 41, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 40
220: Landon Pratt (NP) pinned Caleb Hiatt (LM), 3:18
285: Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned Isaac Jones (NP), 0:08
106: Jayden Rinken (NP) pinned Kaleb Kuhl (LM), 2:38
113: Corbin Reisz (LM) pinned Nic Brase (NP), 1:46
120: Garret Rinken (NP) pinned Jacob Downey (LM), 2:48
126: Kendrick Huck (NP) pinned Kai Carritt (LM), 1:32
132: Kaden Wilken (NP) major dec. Tarick Rowe (LM), 15-5
138: Trey Nelson (NP) pinned Harley Christensen (LM), 1:47
145: Sean Thompson (LM) pinned Jackson Carey (NP), 0:48
152: Wyatt Reisz (LM) tech fall McKade Munn (NP), 19-4
160: Jordan Kerger (LM) pinned Aiden Sullivan (NP), 2:20
170: Gavin Magquire (LM) pinned Titus Evans (NP), 1:05
182: Tate White (NP) pinned Avery Zehner (LM), 0:49
195: Dylan Oviatt (LM) pinned Jackson Zwanziger (NP), 1:58
CONSOLATION SEMIFINAL
EMMETSBURG 43, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 32
285: Gage Jorgensen (E) pinned Jones, 3:18
106: J. Rinken tech fall Joseph Peterson (E), 16-0
113: Brase dec. Lincoln Wilcoxon (E), 12-9
120: G. Rinken won by forfeit
126: Huck pinned Nic Lowe (E), 0:53
132: Ryerson Boevers (E) pinned Wilken, 1:22
138: Nelson pinned Dayton Strohman (E), 1:03
145: Ryan Brennan (E) major dec. Carey, 12-2
152: Munn pinned Josh VanHuevelen (E), 3:57
160: Jace Nelson-Brown (E) pinned Evans, 4:53
170: Cade Shirk (E) pinned Sullivan, 1:54
182: Ben Saxton (E) dec. White, 4-3
195: Matthew Wirtz (E) pinned Zwanziger, 0:47
220: Tyler Stokes (E) pinned Pratt, 2:29
CLASS 3A
FIRST ROUND
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 64, JOHNSTON 12
220: Layne McDonald (WSR) pinned Ian Dolan (J), 0:10
285: Jake Walker (WSR) pinned Owen Frisk (J), 0:21
106: Alex Hornyak (WSR) won by forfeit
113: Shandrel Thompson (J) pinned Gabrik Jones (WSR), 1:47
120: Braxten Westendorf (WSR) major dec. Jashua Anglo (J), 15-2
126: Sam Hornyak (WSR) pinned Carson Cornwell (J), 1:35
132: Carter Fecht (WSR) major dec. Aidan Honkmop (J), 12-4
138: Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Ryan King (J), 1:07
145: Ethan Bibler (WSR) pined Carson Brown (J), 1:09
152: Dylan Stockdale (WSR) dec. Mason Cornwell (J), 6-1
160: Aiden Riggins (WSR) tech fall Kaia Fox (J), 17-2
170: Robert Poyner (WSR) pinned Cale Moss (J), 1:22
182: William Scott (J) pinned Zander Wedemeier (WSR), 5:13
195: Tyler Gast (WSR) pinned Mason Roethler (J), 3:41
SEMIFINAL
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 57, LINN-MAR 15
285: Walker won by forfeit
106: Malik DeBow (LM) dec. A. Hornyak, 10-7
113: Zane Behrends (WSR) pinned Nate Fish (LM), 2:44
120: Westendorf major dec. Keaton Williams (LM), 11-2
126: S. Hornyak pinned Evan Pulls (LM), 1:18
132: Kane Naaktgeboren (LM) pinned Fecht, 2:34
138: Block pinned Austin Vandersee (LM), 1:02
145: Bas Diaz (WSR) pinned Ben Blackford (LM), 2:41
152: Cayden Langreck (WSR) dec. Grant Boddicker (LM), 5-4
160: Riggins tech fall Landen Bushman (LM), 19-3
170: Tate Naaktgenboren (LM) pinned Zander Wedemeier (WSR), 2:35
182: Sean Mwangi (WSR) major dec. James Bouska (LM), 14-5
195: Tyler Gast (WSR) won by forfeit
220: McCrae Hagarty (WSR) won by forfeit
(WSR lost 1 team point for unsportsmanlike conduct)