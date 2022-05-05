The Waverly-Shell Rock men’s tennis team took to the courts on Monday to play in the NEIC/WaMac conference tournament. Teams from the conference came to the W-SR high school to play for a shot at the title. Ultimately, the Go-Hawks fell short in their quest for the top spot, finishing second overall.
Decorah finished first on the day, sweeping the singles bracket having six first place finishers and giving the team 36 points heading into the doubles portion of the day.
For W-SR, a few athletes made a run for the singles championship. In the number two singles, Isaac Becker made it to the finals and played against Decorah’s Daniel Skrade, the top ranked player in the number two spot. Becker lost the match 8-4 but kept it close throughout the games.
W-SR’s number one, Benny Ramker, lost in the semi-finals to Decorah’s Caden Branum who went on to win the singles in the one spot. Ramker played in the third place match against Kaden Timm and won 8-5.
Lance Myers, the number three on the team, went through his bracket easily, winning the first two matches 8-3 and 8-3 respectively. In the finals against Decorah’s Landon Baker though, Myers didn’t have enough to win the match, losing 8-3.
Aiden Kelley, the number four on the team, won his first two matches 8-4 and 8-4. In the finals against Decorah’s Brendon Hunter, Kelley also fell short 8-4 to give the team five points.
In the five and six spots, which took place at Wartburg College, Luca Myers and Seth Orta played. Luca Myers took second place against Decorah’s Michael Njus, 8-5. Orta lost his first match and played against Brady Hahn from Maquoketa, for fifth place. Orta won the match 8-0 and gave the Go-Hawks two points.
In the doubles portion of the day, the number one spot of Ramker and Becker, were playing together for the first time and made it to the finals to play against Decorah. Ramker and Becker fell short and lost the match 8-3 to give the Go-Hawks five more team points. The number two doubles team of Lance Myers and Kelley won their first match against Independence 8-4. Lance Myers and Kelley lost the following match against Decorah and went on to play South Tama in the third place match. W-SR won the match 8-5 to give W-SR four more team points. In the number three doubles, the team of Luca Myers and Orta opened with two wins, 8-5 and 8-3, to get to the finals against Decorah. Luca Myers and Orta won the championship match 8-3 to give W-SR their first champion of the day. The final team totals for Decorah was 53 in first place and W-SR finished in second with a team score of 41 points. W-SR will be on the courts next on Monday in Decorah for the district tournaments.