As we steamrolled into January after winter break, the time flew by. The students have been learning so much, despite still dealing with COVID. They continue to work hard each day.
The sixth-grade band students are now in full force preparing for our solo festival, hosted at the middle school on Thursday, March 3. As the days have passed, several fifth- and sixth-grade students continue to show their hard work and are featured as January’s Musicians of the Month.
Fifth-grade musicians of the month include: Elijah Suleman (trombone), Mack Doyle (alto sax), Hannah Schipper (clarinet), Josie Nosbisch (French horn), Gehrig Schmidt (trumpet), Lawsyn Epley (percussion), Ben Pirkl (trombone, not pictured), and Scott Johnson (tuba, not pictured).
Sixth-grade musicians of the month include: Addy Luhring (clarinet), Ava Stafford (alto sax), Harper Keith (percussion), Kamden Hunemuller (baritone), Quinn Lockard (trumpet, not pictured), and Kyler Marler (trombone, not pictured).
Tune in next month for February’s musicians of the month.