On Friday, Feb. 24, the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Band Department will host the NEIBA Middle School Large Group Band Festival in the W-SR Middle School Auditorium. This annual event has been hosted by W-SR for well over 25 years! This district-sanctioned event provides an opportunity for area middle school bands to perform two to three pieces of literature for two clinicians. These clinicians are seasoned band directors, who listen to each band, provide feedback after each band’s performance, and give an overall rating – Superior, Excellent, or Good. Our students have been working very hard in preparation for this event and are excited to share their performance. The W-SR Middle School bands perform as follows: Eighth grade band – 8:55 a.m., sixth grade band – 11 a.m., and seventh grade band – 12 p.m.. Other area schools will be participating as well throughout the day. This event is open to the public free of charge – anyone is welcome! We hope to see you come out and support our awesome student musicians!
W-SR Middle School Band to host Middle School Large Group Festival
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
37°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 80%
- Cloud Coverage: 42%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:59:56 AM
- Sunset: 05:48:09 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
State Champions! W-SR wins team title, Block, Diaz cousins win titles, Walker finishes 2nd
-
Resident reflects on finding house in charming Waverly neighborhood
-
W-SR closing in on team title, sending 4 to finals, Bibler advances to consolation semis
-
W-SR maintains top spot, sending 6 to semifinals after day 2
-
From Cameroon to America, championships follow W-SR's Djoumessis