Waverly-Shell Rock’s high school cross country runners may get the bulk of the limelight, but the Go-Hawk middle school teams are tearing up the courses this fall as well.
The seventh and eighth graders kicked off the season on their home turf for the crowded mile-and-a-half Dick Pollitt Invitational, where the boys took third place in team scoring and the girls finished in sixth against ten area teams.
They repeated those same placings at the Rich Engel Classic in Cedar Falls the following week; completing the first 2-mile competition of the season against a tough slate of competitors. The girls upped their game to a third place team finish and the boys held on to their second place slot at the Denver Invitational the following Monday.
They were back on the course just a few days later that same week at Grundy Center’s Sam Iverson Invitational where the boys secured their first top spot finish of the season in team scoring and the girls held onto a strong second place team score.
Those results started W-SR off on a high going into last week’s Bulldog Invitational Meet in Hampton. Both the Go-Hawk boys and girls teams won handily against six other area teams. In the boys’ division, Hunter Telleen, Lincoln Wheelan and Taylor Peterson crossed the line first, second and third, with times of 12:01, 12:38 and 12:40 respectively. Baily Schara came in 10th with a great time of 13:32.
Oliver Gibson came in 13th on a time of 13:56; Maxwell Miner ran it in 14:30 to take 21st; Lincoln Lorenzen came in 29th on a 15:08 effort; and Caleb Schnell finished 31st on his 15:18 run. Colton Chase, Brennan Drenkow, Ole Hans Storlie, Noah Kahler, Ty Uhlenhopp, Dominic Bruns, Mason Deur, Korbin Bouska, Gustav DeVries, Bruz Rodriguez, Riley Duncan, Leyton Duncan and Hugo Helgevold rounded out the Go-Hawk finishers.
On the girls’ side, Aliya Gritters was the top Go-Hawk, coming in fifth on a time of 14:50. Taylor Sikora, seventh, clocked a time of 15:07; Joyce Bittinger crossed in eighth place on 15:08, Bella Engelhardt, ninth at 15:09 and Kate Nelson, 10th, ran a time of 15:22, rounding out the five Go-Hawks in the top-10.
Jesa Trainor ran a great race at 16:03, taking 18th; Eryana Whitney took 19th on a 16:42 effort; and Michelle Leubbers crossed at 18:20, putting her in 28th. Rounding out the finishers in the girls’ division were Taylor Badura, Emmeline Jerome, Everly Beam, Emi Borglum, Rylie Soldwisch, Brylie Johnson, Emma Leohr, Caiya Otis and Monica Perez Mejia
Waverly-Shell Rock's middle school cross country teams ran at Dike on Tuesday for the Wolverine Invitational, and will finish the season with the Northeast Iowa Conference Championships in Fredericksburg Oct. 11. That will wrap up what’s been a quick season for the middle schoolers. Given their performance this fall, the future of Go-Hawk cross country looks to be quick as well.