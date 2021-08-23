Heavy storms carrying pockets of lightning bolts followed by thunderous booms swept through town during the wee hours Monday morning.
By dawn, the sun appeared and shone bright before students began filing in through the doors at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School for the first day of school.
Perhaps the early morning storms were a barometer for how far we’ve come and changed over the past year. Perhaps they also presented a symbol of hope – a sign of optimism ahead of another school year.
For a number of W-SR students, Monday morning offered a fresh start to a new year full of memories.
They couldn’t contain their excitement. Or, for some, their nerves.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” fifth-grader Josie Nosbisch said. “I feel like I’m just visiting my (older) sister (Libby, an eighth grader) here. But I know once I walk in those doors, I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, nooo!’”
Nosbisch said she is looking forward to more of a normal school year, after spending the majority of her fourth-grade year adhering to social distancing and wearing a mask inside.
Though Nosbisch said she is going to continue wearing her mask to school, she also is excited about the opportunity to dive into her studies.
“I’m going to be in different classes and I’m going to have two teachers, so that’s a lot more presents to give out at Christmas,” she said, with a laugh.
Nosbisch was one of a small number of students that wore masks Monday. The majority did not.
Palmer Hansen, another fifth-grader, is anxious to reunite with his friends, especially after being homeschooled for most of last year.
“Just to meet my friends and see them again, and just being in middle school,” he said of what he is looking forward to the most this year.
Sophia Gray, another fifth-grader, is hoping to learn where her various classrooms are quickly.
“I have been here a couple times,” she said, “but not on the regular.”
Celia Storlie, also a fifth-grader, said she was nervous for her first day. But she also is excited to see her older brother, Ole, a seventh-grader, every day.
This year will be different for Will Beike.
An eighth-grader, Beike is beginning his final year before entering high school.
“Not too nervous, really,” he said, keeping a straight face.
Last year, students were required to wear masks in all school buildings. This year, masks are not required, and Beike hopes they won’t be for the duration of the year.
Beike, who plays football and baseball, is focused on his world studies class, as well as having fun this year.
“(I’m excited to enjoy) my last year and last year of middle school sports,” he said.