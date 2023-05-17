On Saturday, May 13, Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School string teacher Sarah O’Neill was awarded the 2023 Bruce Eilers Classroom Teacher Award during the Iowa String Teachers convention and concert at Wartburg College.
Bruce Eilers was a renowned string teacher who retired from Waterloo but was hired to teach middle school strings at Waverly-Shell Rock in the summer of 2005. Tragically, Bruce passed away from natural causes after one day of summer lessons.
Sarah O’Neill was hired to teach in Bruce’s absence.
“The W-SR job was offered to me the same week Bob and I got married,” she said. “Eighteen years later, I am honored to continue to walk in Bruce’s footsteps and to maybe begin to place some for others. I love what I teach, who I teach, who I teach with, and where I teach.”