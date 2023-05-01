DES MOINES- It wasn’t just the high school team that got to have fun down at the Drake Relays this past weekend, the Waverly-Shell Rock middle school track and field team sent down two events.
The boys 4x100 team of Jayden Stephens, Nolan Meyer, Nolan Johnson and Grady Harris was able to put out a good showing with a fifth place finish out of 40 teams. They crossed the line with a time of 47.60.
On the girls side, they also sent down a 4x100 team. The quartet of Camille Schult, Lauren Gade, Anika Wrage and Lynston Souhrada placed 17th out of 42 teams. They ran the race in 54.94.