The holiday season is upon us. That means the Waverly-Shell Rock fifth and sixth grade band and choir departments will showcase their annual winter concerts in the middle school auditorium. The fifth grade band/choir concert will take place Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. and the sixth grade band/choir concert follows on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. This is the first public performance of the year for both bands and choirs, with many excited and eager students ready to showcase their hard work. The bands are directed by Tyler Winkey, while the choirs are co-directed by Denise Hull and Charissa Lambert. All three directors are anticipating a night filled with the sounds of the season and would like to extend their invite to all. Admission is free, desserts are provided by our student musicians, and there will be pre/post concert music performed by our high school band musicians. We hope you can join us. Happy Holidays from the W-SR Middle School Music Department!