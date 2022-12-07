The holiday season is upon us. That means the Waverly-Shell Rock fifth and sixth grade band and choir departments will showcase their annual winter concerts in the middle school auditorium. The fifth grade band/choir concert will take place Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. and the sixth grade band/choir concert follows on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. This is the first public performance of the year for both bands and choirs, with many excited and eager students ready to showcase their hard work. The bands are directed by Tyler Winkey, while the choirs are co-directed by Denise Hull and Charissa Lambert. All three directors are anticipating a night filled with the sounds of the season and would like to extend their invite to all. Admission is free, desserts are provided by our student musicians, and there will be pre/post concert music performed by our high school band musicians. We hope you can join us. Happy Holidays from the W-SR Middle School Music Department!
Entertainment Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
19°
Clear
- Humidity: 86%
- Cloud Coverage: 26%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:27:05 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:48 PM
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
A FragileX Christmas: A party with purpose raises awareness of condition, celebrates Waverly's embrace for Aaron Haugen, people with different abilities
-
UnityPoint to host open house to meet Dr. Jason Gipson
-
Bremer Co. mulls pipeline ordinance, P&Z to hold public hearing Dec. 6
-
Land Snail Coffee Shop: Shell Rock's newest business
-
Board consults experts on sinkhole in Drainage District 5, proposed CO2 pipeline ordinance