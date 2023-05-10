On Wednesday, May 3, sixth grade students from Waverly–Shell Rock’s Middle School took part in planting 54 trees in the City of Waverly right-of-ways.
The city was recently awarded a Trees Please grant from MidAmerican Energy, which helped with the purchasing of the trees. City staff, city council members, Waverly Trees Forever members and volunteers from the community were all able to assist the students with properly preparing the planting site and then planting the tree.
Waverly Trees Forever began in 1991 as an effort by Waverly Utilities to promote trees for energy efficiency, according to the city’s website. Waverly Utilities provides annual financial support to Waverly Trees Forever and in cooperation with Waverly Leisure Services Department and the Waverly-Shell Rock school science club, pursues grants and accepts donations and memorials. Over the past years, every city park and school in Waverly has benefited from Waverly Trees Forever. Trees have been planted at the golf course, the Harlington cemetery, at Bremwood, at Bartel’s Lutheran Home, at Wartburg College, and at many streets in town. For questions contact griordan@waverlyiowa.com.