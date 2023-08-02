Four Waverly-Shell Rock High School soon-to-be seniors turned this summer into a dream come true for musical exploration and excitement.
They formed a band called Water Tower Tuesdays, and on July 28, had their first performance in front of a live audience.
In the band, which plays indie rock covers, Lidia Pawlak sings lead vocals and plays rhythm guitar; Leo Gaede plays lead guitar; Owen Tjebkes holds the low end on bass; and Christian Toma keeps the beat on drums and adds backup vocals where needed.
It was their plan to have the “soft launch” event in the backyard of Lidia’s house that evening, but the rain — usually a good omen for new initiatives, as folklore would have it — changed all that.
In a true community spirit of rolling with it, guests pitched in to take out the living room furniture in order to make room for the band and the audience inside.
Handling the unexpected weather added to the feeling of togetherness and connected even more the already close-knit audience with the band.
And then, the magic happened, as they opened the performance with a song called “Sheep” by Mt. Joy, an indie rock band.
In an intimate atmosphere for their half hour performance, Water Tower Tuesdays gave it their all.
“It was magical,” Lidia said. “Everyone was packed in tight and it was the perfect environment to share what we’ve been working on with the people we love for the first time.”
Praise came right away on social media from Jonah Nelson, the incoming student body president at the school.
“They are the embodiment of ‘why not us?’” he said in a post.
He continued:
“Christian literally rips on the drums he is so good….
“Owen’s bass guitar skills are top notch…
“Lidia with the vocals and on guitar is so amazing. I don’t know how she can play the guitar and sing like that.
“And Leo…..His guitar skills are unmatched. I would compare him to a young John Mayer right now. I want to be as good as him some day.”
The group members are somewhat used to teacher and parental applause but a rave review coming from a peer struck its own chord.
It showed them their music resonated with the audience.
It meant they are relevant.
What underpins the band’s identity is a sense of belonging and a deeply authentic feeling of relaxed freedom, a nutrient for creativity.
“All the members of Water Tower Tuesdays are some of my best friends,” said Leo, explaining the synergy of the band. “So if I make a mistake, we just laugh it off. They also give me quite a bit of creative freedom to play how I feel.”
During the day and every day in the summer, band members do what they must—they work daily jobs to help pay bills.
Lidia is a beauty assistant at Root, the cosmetics company in Waverly; Leo works as a personal online shopper at Walmart; Christian is a lifeguard at the Waverly Municipal Pool; and Owen makes and sells ice cream at the Dairy Queen in town.
But on Tuesday nights, they get a chance to forget about everything else and do what they love—make music with friends and share it with others.
They practice at Christian’s garage, which has a view of the water tower near the Waverly Area Veterans Post, hence the name of the group.
How it all came together
As many a musician would attest, young minds abound in dreams of all sorts, but it is not often that a band is born as a result.
On May 12, which is now considered the “official birthday” of the band, Lidia started a group chat, asking her friends this straight up question: “Can we make a band?”
The answer came in the form of action.
On the very first day after school ended, they held their first practice, setting up the rest of the summer as a time of joyful celebration of everyone’s talent.
Collaborating on a set list, they came up with the songs they love to play.
As might be expected, every band member has their own preference, but if they had to pick a favorite top song, it would most likely be “Pool House” by The Backseat Lovers, an alternative rock band.
“It (the song) has a cool build up in the song and energy grows as it goes on,” Lidia explains.
From friends to bandmates
Friendship is just the beginning of what Water Tower Tuesdays is really about but what binds the band even stronger than comraderie is their shared love for music.
All of them play in the school orchestra, and with the exception of Owen, they also play in the school band.
But being a musician at school is not the same as being a member of a budding rock band.
“This band is different than an orchestra in my experience because, if you are in an orchestra or any symphonic group, you are very much pushed to be as good as you can be as a musician,” Christian said. “In Water Tower Tuesdays, I feel like we don’t really feel that pressure for us to be maestros at our instruments. We just like having fun creating and performing music that we love to play.”
As they grow as a group, Water Tower Tuesdays may eventually start writing their own music and lyrics, Lidia says, but for now, they will focus on being a cover band.
Exactly what the future holds is yet to be determined, but one thing is for certain—having a band of their own has changed the friends individually and as a group.
“Feels really good,” Owen said. “It was one of the things that get suggested by someone in your group of friends that you thought would never really happen. It’s super fun to be a part of this with such great people.”
Christian, who hopes to incorporate more jazz into the performances in the future, agrees that playing as a team has helped them grow and not just musically.
“I feel like each of us as people and musicians feed off of each other and because of that, there is a certain energy that is with us while we practice,” he said. “It’s hard to explain but we just kinda click together.”
Follow Water Tower Tuesdays on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @ watertowertuesdays.