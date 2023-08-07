Four students from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School band and choir programs experienced the trip of a lifetime this summer. The musicians toured and performed across Europe with the Iowa Ambassadors of Music, visiting England, France, Switzerland, Austria, and Germany in a whirlwind 15-day tour from July 6 to 21. Prior to the trip, the 99-member choir and 197-member band ensembles spent three full days rehearsing at Grinnell College.
Jonah Nelson, junior Lyla Pier-Atkinson, sophomore Beckett Hunzelman and sophomore Mollie Hunzelman took part in the experience. Wartburg College Director of Choral Activities Dr. Lee Nelson served as the trip’s choral conductor.
The band and choir each performed five concerts during the trip – the band mostly in beautiful outdoor settings, and the choir in centuries-old churches. The performances showcased the talent in the ensemble and proved that these students truly were musical ambassadors. Each band performance ended with Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” and students were overjoyed to see how their American pride was embraced by their European audiences.
Students from all over Iowa were nominated by their respective band or choir directors. Thirty staff members also joined the group, made up of band and choir directors from around the state who were invited to chaperone. Every other year, directors send in their nominations, and the trip happens on each odd-numbered year.
When the groups were not performing, they were very busy seeing the world – just a few of the highlights were: Buckingham Palace, Tower of London, the London Eye, the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, the Matterhorn, Chillon Castle, Dachau Concentration Camp, Salzburg Cathedral, and much more.