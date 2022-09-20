With lightning and rain pouring down over Waverly right before the parade, the annual parade down 4th Ave. was cut short on Monday night, but that didn't stop the Go-Hawks from celebrating their school pride. 

There was no marching band or cheerleaders walking down the street but the homecoming court and fall sports teams were able to make their way down to the high school. New this year was the addition of town businesses having the opportunity to take part in the parade as well. 