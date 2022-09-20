With lightning and rain pouring down over Waverly right before the parade, the annual parade down 4th Ave. was cut short on Monday night, but that didn't stop the Go-Hawks from celebrating their school pride.
There was no marching band or cheerleaders walking down the street but the homecoming court and fall sports teams were able to make their way down to the high school. New this year was the addition of town businesses having the opportunity to take part in the parade as well.
Once all the floats made it to the school, parents, students and faculty started to file their way into the auditorium for the start of the coronation ceremony.
At 7:30 p.m., emcees Lindee Rohne and Christoph Letsche introduced this year's special guest, former student, teacher and coach at W-SR, Dave Arns.
In Arns' speech, he reminisced about homecoming week when he was both a student and as a teacher and coach.
"I remember the painted windows," Arns said. "I remember the buttons and the bonfire outside the football stadium."
During Arns' speech, he gave the students some advice on how to make homecoming a week to remember by telling a story of when he went to the dance with the eventual queen.
"I asked a girl to the dance mainly because she just wanted to go with someone," Arns said. "At coronation a few nights later, she was named queen. I was super excited to be going to homecoming with the queen but then I remembered that the dance starts off with the queen's dance with her date. And that was me. I played that football game thinking about that constantly."
Arns ended his speech with a remark about how special of a place Waverly-Shell Rock is.
"I know that Ed Thomas in Aplington called his field the sacred acre," Arns said. "But our field is where special kids get to go out and make special memories on a special place."
After Arns was completed with his speech, the W-SR cheer team came out to lead the assembly in a school spirit chant.
Once the cheer team exited the stage, representatives from each fall sport or club came up to say a few words.
Members of the volleyball, boys and girls cross country, football and girls rugby club came up and said how their season was going, when they play next and wishing the rest of the fall sports good luck.
The Go-Hawk dance team was next up on the order of events. They showed off one of their routines which was met with raucous applause from the audience.
In the final event of the night, coronation, the court came out with the girls in their best dresses and the boys in their best outfits.
After everyone came out on to the stage, the moment everyone was waiting for finally came, the crowing of king and queen.
Rebecca Zheng and Zach Cummer were named the queen and king this year were received with loud applause from the audience.
"I think it was surprising," Cummer said. "I wasn't expecting it. We are both in music and I think that it is a big win for the music people. I honestly couldn't be happier right now."
Cummer and Zheng are both drum majors in the Go-Hawk marching band and are good friends.
"I didn't vote for myself honestly," Zheng said. "It is king of weird and I wish that we could all win because everyone up here is just so amazing."