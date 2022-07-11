After a thrilling win to end the regular season, the Go-Hawks, who are ranked second in the playoff bracket, looked to advance against South Tama.
With Chance Key on the mound, the Trojans opened up with a leadoff single. After that, Key was lights out on the mound, striking out two in the inning and not allowing another hit.
Dylan Stockdale got things moving for the Go-Hawks with an infield single on a low throw.
Ethan Hennings followed that up by getting to first off a dropped third strike.
With Hennings on second and Stockdale on third, Carson Graven smacked a two RBI double to left-center to open up the scoring at 2-0.
Ayden Hoffert scored Graven with a two-out RBI single to end the scoring for the Go-Hawks in the inning.
In the top of the second inning, Key struck out the side to push his total for the game to five.
Lance Meyers beat out another infield single to open the batting in the bottom of the second. Stockdale drew a one out walk to put runners on first and second and Hennings beat out yet another infield single to load the bases with just one out.
Graven was a benefactor of the good at-bats when he drew a five-pitch walk to score a run.
Key helped his own cause with an RBI fielder’s choice to put runners on first and third with two outs and the score at 5-0.
In the next at-bat, a wild pitch scored Hennings and Abram Wrage hit an RBI single to make it 7-0 still with two outs.
Neither team got anything going in the third with Key adding his sixth and seventh strikeouts of the game and the Go-Hawks went down in order.
Strong defense is a good attribute of a championship baseball team and the Go-Hawks flexed that in the fourth inning.
After a leadoff strikeout, Wrage had a nice barehanded snag right in front of the plate and threw the runner out at first. After a runner got on first, Key attempted multiple pick-offs and the last one got the runner out.
After back-to-back hit by pitches to load the bases, Jacob Lord hit a two-out two RBI single to make the score 9-0.
Meyers followed that up with an RBI single to center and Sam Roose hit an RBI double of his own to make the score 12-0 to end the scoring for the night.
Key struck out the side to end the game and finish with 11 strikeouts and advance the Go-Hawks to the next round of playoffs.
Key had pitched just three days before against Independence where he had eight strikeouts in three innings of work.
“Making sure we have good arm care is something that we’ve been doing all year,” Key said. “Malcolm [Newell] got us on a good routine so everyday I come to the field ready to go and I knew I was able to throw today.”
W-SR will play Clear Creek-Amana on Monday night. Look for updates in the Thursday edition.