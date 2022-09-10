It wasn't a perfect win, but it was a gritty and tough win for Waverly-Shell Rock over Webster City.
The Go-Hawks started with the ball in the first quarter going into the strong wind.
Asa Newsom forced a pass interference penalty on Webster City to give W-SR the ball across midfield. McCrae Hagarty began his workhorse of a game on the opening drive. W-SR took a timeout on the Lynx's 20-yard line. Just a few plays later on fourth down, Simon Ott sent a 32-yard kick wide right to keep the score tied 0-0.
After a three-and-out from the Lynx offense, Benny Ramker had a good punt return to give W-SR the ball back near midfield.
On the second play of the drive, Cole Marsh threw an interception on a ball that was tipped. Webster City got the ball back on their own 33-yard line.
The stout Go-Hawk defense forced another three-and-out to get the ball back. Marsh completed a 30-yard toss to Tyler Gayer. The completion put W-SR on the Lynx's 30-yard line.
Hagarty was stuffed at the line by Webster City on a fourth-and-two play. The Lynx got the ball back at their own 23-yard line with 1:03 left in the first quarter.
Up to this point, W-SR hadn't allowed Webster City to cross midfield, and they kept it that way. The defense forced another punt. The punt was shanked out of bounds at midfield.
Hagarty picked up the following third down but the run was negated due to a holding penalty. Ott kicked a booming punt plus a holding penalty pinned the Lynx on their own 20-yard line with 8:13 left in the second quarter.
Jake Walker recovered a fumble on the following defensive possession. Hagarty plunged the ball in from three yards out to give W-SR the 7-0 lead with 6:53 left in the half.
After an Ott touchback, Robert Poyner recovered a fumble on the second play of the drive on Webster City's eight-yard line. Hagarty rushed the ball in from six-yards out for his second touchdown. Ott converted the extra point to give W-SR the 14-0 lead with 6:02 left in the half.
The Lynx finally got some offense going, moving the ball down the field on the ground. Webster City got the ball down to the goal line with just 27 seconds left in the half. W-SR's defense held strong, stuffing the Lynx at the line on back-to-back plays to end the half without allowing a point.
"Coach Cole, our defensive coordinator, really praises being the most physical team," Hagarty said. "Whoever has the the most takeaways wins the game. On that last drive of the first half, we stopped them it was a great feeling. They are a smashmouth rushing team so knowing that we could hold them on the four-yard line is a great feeling."
The momentum that was at stake during the goal line stand was not lost on coach Cole.
"It was 14-0 at that point," Cole said. "If they score it is 14-7 and they have the momentum going into halftime. We make a goal line stand and it is 14-0. I mean words can't describe how big of a momentum boost that was for us."
The Lynx received the second half kick but were forced to punt. The punt was nearly blocked and the Go-Hawks got the ball near midfield.
Ott converted a fourth-and-10 on an end around run. Marsh lost control of the ball on the snap and Webster City recovered.
The Go-Hawks forced yet another three-and-out to get the ball back on their own 36-yard line. Hagarty exploded for a 62-yard touchdown run two plays later to give W-SR the 21-0 lead.
Last week against Crestwood, Hagarty was caught from behind but he made sure he wasn't this week.
"The biggest thing, since it happened last week at Crestwood," Hagarty said. "We worked this week on getting my knees up so I wouldn't get snagged on my toes again."
Ramker returned the following putn 20 yards to give the Go-Hawks the ball near midfield.
Hagarty found the edge for his fourth touchdown run of the game, this time from 25-yards out. Ott converted the extra point to put W-SR ahead for good, 28-0.
The third quarter ended with Webster City having the ball near midfield. W-SR forced a three-and-out, then did the same on offense. A few possessions later, the Go-Hawks got a fourth down stop deep in their own territory to get the ball back with six minutes left in the game.
W-SR ran the clock out with good yardage rushing plays to give the Go-Hawks the 28-0 win.
Hagarty is a rare running back that possess both the speed to get long touchdown runs, and power to get the short yards needed.
"The grinding yards definitely come from wrestling," Hagarty said. "I learned a lot from that. From Waverly I learned a lot about agility, footwork and everything. I mean I just want to thank our lifting program because they do a lot for us."
The offensive line was able to create holes for Hagarty to find the endzone four times against Webster City.
"I mean my o-line did a great job, I mean a fantastic job," Hagarty said. "They work hard every day of the week. Two days ago we added Tyler Gayer as a running back and he didn't know a whole lot of plays from there but he did a great job blocking for me."
Webster City runs a tricky single wing offense that uses misdirection to run the ball. The preparation for the tough offense started early in the week with coach Cole and the scout team.
"They run a single wing offense," Cole said. "It is tricky enough to play against it but they throw in a quick hudel. I had the scouts in on Tuesday morning to go over it before school and they did a great job on giving us a great look to be as prepared as we could."
W-SR has pitched two straight shutouts by a combined score of 63-0. Coach Cole is the mastermind behind the stout Go-Hawk defense, but the credit isn't all for him he says.
"I mean it is a confidence boost for our kids," Cole said. "We got good players that fly around and are physical. A lot of credit goes out to them they play hard and prepare well throughout the week."
Waverly-Shell Rock….... 0 14 14 0 – 28
Webster City….............. 0 0 0 0 – 0