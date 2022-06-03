Tough. Gritty. Trusting.
That is the best way to describe the Go-Hawk defense in their semifinal game against Norwalk.
The game started off with both teams trading blows with shots on net. Norwalk also brought physicality into the equation and W-SR took a little time to adjust.
Senior Macy Smith found the back of the net first about half way through the first half with a beautiful corner kick. The kick bended over the both the defense and the offense and found the far top corner to give the Go-Hawks the early lead.
"I took the corner in front of some of the Norwalk fans," Smith said. "I saw it start to curl in and I've done that before in club. I just thought that it was going in and it was so exciting because our goal was to score off a corner kick."
Smith's goal would be the only of the game but it wasn't it for the scoring chances for both teams. W-SR controlled the offense for the rest of the half and had some good looks at creating quick offense off of tough defense.
At the start of the second half, Norwalk came out with more intensity but the Go-Hawks matched them in every way.
The second half was a defensive clinic by W-SR, allowing shots on goal but none of them finding the back of the net. Half-way through the second half, Norwalk put immense pressure on Katelyn Eggena in goal but Eggena stood strong in net.
"When they were down there I thought I got to get it out I have to get it out," Eggena said. "Our defense played really well and without them we wouldn't be where we are. I'm here for a reason with my confidence I thought I can do it in practice I can do it here."
During the barrage of shots on net, Norwalk had multiple corner kicks that were near goals but W-SR was able to nock them away.
The experience of the defending champions showed as they remained calm and kept their composure throughout the strong defensive stand.
Once the ball was cleared to the Go-Hawks scoring end, they played slow offense to chew clock and it work. W-SR escaped with a 1-0 win to advance to the state championship game on Saturday.
"Our defense stepped up all year," head coach Scott Schara said. "They played unbelievable today. We always talk about trust. Trusting eachother and having each other's back. We were really familiar with Norwalk and we played some different formations today that I think caused some issues for them."
W-SR will play Dallas Center-Grimes for the second time this season. That game was the only loss that the Go-Hawks suffered all season. The game will be played on Saturday, June 4 at 12:30 at Cownie Soccer Complex.