Nurse Ratched, Chief Bromden and McMurphy are back on the high school stage in Waverly, but with a decidedly contemporary take.
W-SR’s adaptation of Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” with performances scheduled for April 20-21, is “almost entirely gender-flipped,” according to John Atkinson, W-SR English teacher and director of the production. For example, Nurse Ratched is played by a male student and McMurphy and Chief are played by female students.
The school performed the show 16 years ago and cast it in a largely traditional manner then, with a few more female patients to help balance out the male-dominated roles.
But this adaptation, Atkinson said, addresses “how different a landscape of gender we’re in today.”
“Some of those lines play very differently than even a decade ago,” he said referring to the original script. “There’s this gender fluidity thing going on that we’re still processing.”
Adjusting the play “has been a bit of a struggle,” he said.
“It has created interesting conversations about language that I hadn’t anticipated,” he said. “We’re retaining a lot of the language, but some of it we’ve said, ‘Nope, that doesn’t work anymore.’”
Most audiences familiar with “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” know the Academy Award-winning film version, starring Jack Nicholson as Randall McMurphy, a new patient in a mental institution, who challenges the tyrannical Head Nurse Ratched, with tragic consequences.
Atkinson noted that the play is more like the original novel than the film. The film was dominated by the Jack Nicholson character, whereas the play focuses on the character of Chief, who appears to be deaf and mute but reveals eventually that he is neither.
The play has mature content and is not suitable for all audiences because of “adult language and difficult themes,” Atkinson cautioned. He likened it to a PG-13 film rating, in terms of audience appropriateness.
He reported that “Cuckoo’s Nest” has been a real challenge for the students, and not just because of adjustments to the script. As he noted, only two of the current cast members were around for the last full play W-SR performed, during their freshman year.
The 2020 play was cancelled near its performance date when the school shut down because of the pandemic, and the 2021 spring play was three one-act plays, in an attempt to keep the cast separated because of COVID precautions.
“The line load has been a lot larger for some of the students,” Atkinson said. “Also, I felt a need to come back to something challenging and meaningful, even if it was one that comes with more mature themes and language.”
Atkinson is pleased with the group has designed and built for the play, representing the dayroom of a mental asylum, where almost all the scenes occur.
“I’ve been really, really happy with the set,” he said.
This is the last year that retired W-SR English teacher Doug Nichols will be involved in set design and construction.
“He’s been a part of the set for the last 20, 21 years,” Atkinson observed. But Nichols, who retired in May 2020, will be moving to Wisconsin with his wife, so this is his last hurrah with W-SR theater.
“We’re excited that this year we could go back to a play that has a full set,” Atkinson said.
The “Cuckoo’s Nest” cast comprises Sofia Frenna (Chief Bromden), Lucas Hart (Nurse Ratched), Paulina Robles (Nurse Flinn), Leo Nosbisch (Dale Harding), Xavier Boeding (Billy Bibbit), Anya Drenkow (Scalon), Rebecca Zheng (Cheswick), Luke McMillin (Martini), Elyse Storlie (McMurphy), Emily Claire Lorenzen (Dr. Spivey), Nevaeh Bouska (Aide Warren), Ari Ellerbroek (Aide Williams), GracieMae Miller (Aide Turkle), Cora Ellingworth (Candy Starr), Kaitlyn Myrmo (Sandra), Rain Hein (Ruckly), Kat Birgen (Invalid) and Maya Rutledge (Invalid).
Junior Allison Arjes, who was the stage manager for the musical “Annie” last fall, is the student assistant director this time.
“She’s been very helpful in preparing and staging,” Atkinson said.
Lighting is a collaboration between Atkinson and senior Nathan Litterer. “Nathan has been working on lights for nearly every musical and play for the last four years,” Atkinson said, “and is looking at continuing to do technical theatrical work in college next year.”
Performances of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” will be next Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be available at the door for $5.