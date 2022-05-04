Robotics used to be a new word in the lexicon of Waverly-Shell Rock high schoolers just five years ago.
Today, it’s a staple.
Since 2017, the robotics team has racked up a lot of awards at state events, and just this past year, Ari Ellerbroek, a tenth-grader, took it to the next level.
She became the first Dean’s List Finalist from her hometown team to represent the state of Iowa at the First Tech Challenge (FTC) Worlds Championship, the annual culmination of robotics entrepreneurship and innovation among seventh-through-twelfth graders.
The trophies in the robotics room at the high school tell the story of the team’s steps and success.
The accolades also reflect the effort of the students and the coaches.
Leslie A. Potter, one of the founding coaches of the Robotics Club, and an avid advocate of STEM, is leaving town after investing her talent and skills in the program’s creation and growth.
A professor of industrial engineering at Iowa State University for the past 22 years, Leslie has lived in Waverly with her husband, John, and their three boys, Jack, 24, Sam, 21, and Will, 18.
With their youngest graduating on May 29, and heading to Iowa State to study– you guessed it– industrial engineering, the Potters have decided to relocate to Nevada, shaving 180 miles off Leslie’s commute to work.
In 1991, Leslie and John moved to the Cedar Valley for jobs at John Deere, and in 2003, drawn by the quality of the school district, the young parents landed in Waverly.
Looking back on almost two decades in town, as is fitting when a big change is about to unfold, Leslie said the vision they had in mind when they first settled here has been amply fulfilled.
Their sons benefited from the educational opportunities offered in the district. Jack, a grad of Iowa State, is a cybersecurity engineer at the Des Moines office of RSM, a global consulting firm. Sam is a junior at Iowa State double-majoring in computer engineering and math, and Will will be a freshman in the fall at the family alma mater, studying industrial engineering.
While Jack did not go through the robotics program, his brother, Sam, trial ballooned the idea to his family, the school administrators and the school board.
It was quite the undertaking for a 16-year-old, but the task fit the talent.
Leslie agreed to coach the team, and John became a mentor.
Their colleague, teacher Eric Haaland joined forces with the Potters and that’s how the W-SR Robotics team was born.
Many others, like Mark Sand, Jim and Ruth Hein, Rich Everhardt, Henrique Donati, Peggy Hamilton, LeAnn Bird and Ryan Otis, also stepped in.
So successful was the enterprise that after the first year, the club opened a second team. Only 15 are allowed on a team as per national rules.
The very first year, the team, calling itself the Wave Droids, won first place in the state, The Motivate Award, for their efforts in promoting STEM in the community.
In February, the Shell Bots, the other team, won third place in the state, The Think Award, an award earned by their problem-solving skills.
Coaching the teams from the very beginning has been rewarding for Leslie.
She has provided guidance and continuity, which have yielded visible results beyond the awards. She has also dedicatedly written articles for this newspaper, creating an enduring history of the program.
The club has provided an environment that has allowed students to thrive.
“It’s a place where different things are celebrated from the usual high school groups,” she said. “From speaking to financial planning to gracious professionalism, there are many skills that are developed and practiced beyond engineering.”
The awards are also another metric of the team’s successes. The students have earned recognition in multiple categories, including Connect, Motivate, Think and Inspire divisions.
“It has been a lot of time well invested,” Leslie said of her coaching commitment. “I have very much appreciated the opportunity to help these younger students learn how to problem solve and watch them mature into really significant genuine contributors to our community.”
As a parting gift, the Wave Droids gave Leslie an album with pictures and quotes from the past five years and the Shell Bots gave her a laser-engraved plaque with their signatures.
The gifts now adorn Leslie’s Iowa State office as a reminder of the work and its rewards. In fact, several of the signees on the plaque will be engineering and computer science students in the fall.
Leslie said the program is in a state of transition, and LeAnn Bird, a special ed and math teacher, and Megan Lorenzen, a business woman, are going to carry on the legacy.
Leslie said she would miss the students, her fellow coaches and the mentors.
Beyond robotics, she will miss the Waverly library, the teachers, the trails, the infrastructure and the small town cohesiveness her family so enjoyed.
“We are moving to a small town and I hope it is as cohesive as Waverly is,” she said. “Waverly offers a very stable environment to families and we are grateful that we were able to be a part of it for 19 years.”
