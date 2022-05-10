W-SR rugby club ranked first going into state tournament

The Waverly-Shell Rock rugby club will be ranked first in the upcoming state tournament that starts on Friday. Eric Whitcome and Kasey Hanson started the program just five years ago, but since then have seen success. Hanson was formerly the head coach of a Cedar Falls team. Current coach and former player Gabe Santoiemma plays for the University of Northern Iowa rugby team, which will be playing for the national title, with the tournament starting at the end of May.
“Last year was our first year of youth camps,” Whitcome said. “We try to focus on the basics and focus on the details as well. If you can pass and tackle, everything else will come pretty easily. That is how we have found the success so quickly.”
The Go-Hawks are looking to defend their 2021 state tournament title behind the leadership of Lane McDonald and Mikey Santoiemma.
“Lane is just an absolute terror on defense,” Whitcome said. “He really is our anchor back there and Mikey runs our offense.”
The Go-Hawks will start their title defense at 6 p.m. Friday at Valley High School with their opponent still unknown.