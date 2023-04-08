WAVERLY- With the Go-Hawks playing in their only home game of the season, they were hoping for a good showing against some tough competition.
It was a battle of reigning state champions in game one for Waverly-Shell Rock as they saw 1A champion Columbus Catholic.
The game started off in the Sailor's favor as they broke out for a long try, but the conversion kick was wide of the uprights to put them ahead 5-0 early in the first half.
As the first half progressed, the Go-Hawk offense started to click and Simon Ott broke away for a long try score and Camden Kramer knocked the conversion through the posts to put W-SR ahead 7-5.
The rest of the first half was a stalemate and the score remained 7-5.
In the second half, the Go-Hawks had plenty of offensive opportunities, but couldn't find the try zone and would go on to win the game 7-5.
With the rugby season still in the early stages, the learning curve is still there for the Go-Hawks.
"[The win] feels really good," head coach Eric Whitcome said. "Our guys are making progress every week. We've got some guys that have been around a while, we also have a lot of guys that are still learning rugby."
Getting quality tackles was the turning point for W-SR and after the try for Columbus, things changed in that department for the Go-Hawks.
"I thought our tackling was good when we were hustling to the tackle," Whitcome said. "Off their score, we weren't hustling for the tackle and we were letting our teammates down on tackles we should've been making. Second half was much better. The second half we knocked some balls out when we were trying to do some things when we really didn't need to."
Ott scored the lone try for W-SR against Columbus and he is also one of three senior leaders on the team that have been playing for a while.
"Simon's just a competitor," Whitcome said. "I refer to him as a dog in the sense that I don't know if it matters if you're playing ping pong, he's going to find a way to win and if he gets a chance to be physical along the way, then he's all in.
"He's a great leader and a guy that we rally around and expect great things from him. He did a great job that game."
The Go-Hawks hosted eight teams on Friday night, including Clinton who is in their first year as a program. The Iowa high school rugby craze really started in the metro, but for northeast Iowa, it started in Waverly.
"I think just helping continue build programs up is big for us," Whitcome said. "The metro was the highly populated area for a long time and when we started to develop a club in northeast Iowa, then that really started building other schools up.
"The first year we had a couple of kids from Denver on the team, then Denver started a club, then Columbus started a club. We've really spearheaded the northeast Iowa development in it. From that point, we've seen a lot of growth in the area and we want to try and get more people in the area starting clubs."
In the second game of the night, W-SR faced off against Cedar Falls and they were able to come away with the one try victory, 24-19.