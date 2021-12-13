DUBUQUE — The Class 4A No. 10 Waverly-Shell Rock girls’ basketball team improved its shooting touch in a dominating 63-41 victory over Class 5A’s Dubuque Hempstead Saturday afternoon at Loras College.
The Go-Hawks (3-1) had a good shooting effort, as noted by head coach Greg Bodensteiner. They hit on 56.4% from the floor (22 of 39) and made seven of their nine 3-point attempts.
Trinidee Moore led the way for W-SR with 26 points, making 9 for 12 from the floor including all six of her shots from behind the arc. She also had four rebounds and a steal.
“It was good to see Trin get going offensively,” Bodensteiner said in an email to Waverly Newspapers on Monday. “We are a much better team when we can make some shots.”
Katelyn Eggena added 20 points on 9 of 17 shooting with three boards, including two on the offensive glass. Annika Behrends led on defense with four swipes, while Macy Smith added three steals, while she, Lindsey Overmann and Sydney Bienemann each had two assists.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs (1-4) made just 45.9% from the floor (17 of 37) and missed all 11 of their long-range attempts. Camdyn Kay led Hempstead with 12 points, while Jadlyn Tigges added 11 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Kialah Hill also had 10 points.
The Go-Hawks were scheduled to open their conference slate Friday with a trip to New Hampton, but the winter storm that night forced the postponement of that contest to Jan. 3. W-SR will instead start NEIC play Tuesday with Charles City.
“We will be looking forward to getting back into conference play Tuesday when (the Comets come) to town,” Bodensteiner said. “Hopefully, our shooting carries over.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 63, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 41
Dub. Hempstead……9 11 8 13 — 41
Waverly-SR…………10 16 17 20 — 63
Dubuque Hempstead: Camdyn Kay 4-8 4-9 12, Jaelyn Tigges 5-8 1-2 11, Kialah Hill 5-9 0-0 10, Carleigh Hodgson 2-5 0-0 4, Chandler Houselog 1-4 0-0 2, Emily Klein 0-1 2-2 2, Ashley Glennon 0-2 0-0 0, Ellie Hermiston 0-0 0-0 0, totals 17-37 7-13 41.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Trinidee Moore 9-12 2-2 26, Katelyn Eggena 9-17 2-4 20, Brenna Bodensteiner 0-1 4-4 4, Annika Behrends 1-1 1-2 3, Macy Smith 0-2 3-4 3, Lilly Betts 1-1 0-0 3, Morgan Aikey 1-2 0-0 2, Emma Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Sydney Bienemann 0-0 0-0 0, Malaika Mwangi 0-0 0-0 0, Sally Gade, 0-0 0-0 0, totals 22-39 12-17 63.
3-point goals: DH 0-11, WSR 7-9 (Moore 6-8, Betts 1-1); Rebounds: DH 20 (Tigges 8, Kay 5, Hill 3), WSR 17 (Moore 4, Behrends 3, Eggena 3); Offensive rebounds: DH 8 (Tigges 4, Hill 2, two with 1), WSR 7 (Behrends 2, Eggenna 2, Smith 1); Assists: DH 3 (Kay 2, Hill 1), WSR 9 (Smith 2, Overmann 2, Bienemann 2); Steals: DH 6 (Glennon 2, Kay 2, two with 1), WSR 13 (Behrends 4, Smith 3, Aikey 2); Blocks: DH 4 (Tigges 3, Kay 1), WSR 0; Turnovers: DH 21, WSR 13; Fouled out: none.