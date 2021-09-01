During team meetings in June, amid Waverly-Shell Rock’s offseason program, Kaden Bibler approached head coach Mark Hubbard.
Heading into his senior season and coming off an impressive junior campaign as a starting linebacker, Bibler inquired how he could help the team from an offensive standpoint. Hubbard knew he had plenty of depth at linebacker, so the coach shifted gears.
“‘How do you feel about playing guard?’” Hubbard asked.
“‘I’ll do anything. I just want to win,’” Bibler replied.
What transpired over the following weeks was a change Bibler has taken in stride. He’s now the Go-Hawks’ starting left guard, responsible for paving the way for running backs Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty, as well as protecting quarterback Grant Halverson in the passing game.
And it hasn’t necessarily always been easy to adjust, Bibler said. Since his sophomore season, linebacker has been his focus. He led the Go-Hawks with 39.5 total tackles, including 26 solo stops, 2.5 quarterback sacks and five tackles for loss. He was a vital component to last season’s defense.
A year later, he’s an indispensable part to a revamped offensive line.
“There’s not a lot of kids that can make a position change like that,” Hubbard said. “But I think it just goes to show that he’s an athlete. He went out for track, he can run, he’s one of our strongest players, he’s got a great attitude. And that’s one of the reasons why he’s a team captain, is his teammates know he’ll do anything the team needs.
“And this is obviously different for him playing an entirely new position after playing with more of a focus defensively previously, and it’s a long season. Who knows where he’ll be at the end, but you know you’ve got a chance to have a great team when your captain comes to you and says he’ll do anything, we just want to win.”
Prior to the start of fall camp, Bibler spent time learning his new position. He practiced lining up in a three-point stance as opposed to a two-point stance. He worked on exploding off the line of scrimmage and getting proper pad level and leverage. He le arned his new reads and blocking assignments and, whenever possible, he leaned on his teammates and coaches for advice.
“It was hard getting into starting to play guard and leaving the defensive area, but I still practiced defense and mainly just offensive guard,” Bibler said. “Since that moment, I started practicing and practicing and getting better and better at the position.
“At the beginning, it was hard to learn all the moves and stuff. As I got into it, it was easier and easier.”
Bibler won’t overpower opposing defenses. At 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, he must utilize his speed, quickness, and brute strength to be effective. Hubbard compared Bibler to former W-SR standout Cole Kramer, who, at 6’1, 215 pounds, switched from fullback to offensive line during his senior season in 2019.
“Cole ran really well for a guard and Cole probably could’ve been a fullback on most teams, but we needed him on the line,” Hubbard said. “And, similar to Kaden, Cole did what we needed. I would compare those two a lot – just strong, athletic kids who hover around 200 pounds and you can put them about anywhere.
“(Bibler is) great with his film study. He asks questions if he has them. But he’s learned so fast. He’s everything you ask for in a team captain, and I’m just tickled that he picked up on it so quickly, probably even faster than we thought he would.”
Having played linebacker previously, Bibler has used his old position to help him ease into his new one. He now has a better feel for his reads on certain plays.
“Knowing both (positions) definitely gives you the different perspective of knowing what the linebacker’s thinking and where they’re going to go as an offensive lineman going to block them,” he said. “It definitely gives you the upper hand.”
During W-SR’s 45-6 season-opening win at Waukon last Saturday, Bibler helped open runways all night, plowing through defenders at will. The final score wasn’t indicative of how dominant W-SR was that night. The visitors racked up 427 total yards of offense, including 346 on the ground alone.
“I knew that we would be better than we were a year ago against Waukon,” Hubbard said. “I didn’t know exactly where they would be from a depth standpoint. Obviously, they graduated a lot of players, but this team is capable of a lot. It was a little bit surprising that we were able to do that, but not something that was out of the question.”
If you asked Bibler if he imagined transitioning from defense to offense his senior season, he would probably shake his head. But he has accepted his new role with grace and a positive mentality.
“Going into senior year as an offensive guard has definitely been different,” he said. “It was definitely difficult for me because linebacker’s something I’m so into. But going into that guard spot was something the team needed, and the coaches needed me, too.”